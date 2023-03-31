Ramadan 2023: Extended timings for Dubai malls and leisure destinations

In addition to a plethora of evening events, markets and pop-ups, many malls in Dubai have announced they have extended their operating hours during Ramadan.

Here are 12 shopping hubs, plus five other retail, dining and entertainment destinations you can visit until the early hours.

Malls

The Dubai Mall

During the holy month, shops will be open from 10am to midnight from Monday to Thursday, and from 10am to 1am on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Restaurants and cafes will serve diners from 10am to 2am every day.

Dubai Festival City Mall

Shops will be open from 10am to midnight from Sunday to Wednesday, and from 10am to 1am from Thursday to Saturday.

If you visit, watch a Ramadan-themed water and light performance as part of Imagine, a water projection screen synched to 30 fountains in Festival Bay.

Mall of the Emirates

Shops will be open from 10am to 1am, with some retailers operating until 2am.

If you visit, have a stroll through Zeman Awwal, a dedicated cultural space that celebrates local heritage and gives Emirati artists the chance to present their works and the Ramadaniyat Market next to Ski Dubai.

City Centre Mirdif and City Centre Deira

The mall will be open from 10am to 1am every day, with some retailers operating until 2am.

The Mirdif mall will also host a Sweet Corner from 4pm to midnight until April 24, offering six creative desserts tailored for iftar and suhoor gatherings.

Souk Al Marfa

Ramadan market at Souk Al Marfa

The shopping centre will be open from noon to midnight from Sunday to Thursday; from 2pm to 2am on Friday; and from noon to 2am on Saturday.

If you visit, check out the waterfront Ramadan Night Market, which offers food and fashion kiosks, plus children's activities, from 8pm to 2am until April 25.

Dragon Mart

The shopping centre will be open from 10am to 11pm from Monday to Thursday, and from 10am to midnight on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Ibn Battuta Mall

Shops and restaurants will be open from 10am to 10pm from Sunday to Thursday, and from 10am to midnight on Friday and Saturday.

The Carrefour will be open from 9am to midnight every day.

The Outlet Village

Until April 14, shops will be open from 10am to 10pm from Monday to Thursday, and from 10am to 11pm on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. From 15 April, all shops will be open for an hour longer, until 11pm on weekdays and until midnight from Friday to Sunday.

Circle Mall

Shops will be open from 10am to 10pm from Sunday to Thursday, and from 10am to midnight on Friday and Saturday. Restaurants will serve diners until midnight every day, while the in-house salon will operate from 10am to 10pm from Sunday to Thursday and until 11pm on Friday and Saturday.

Spinneys will operate from 7am to midnight every day, while Nesto will be open from 9am to 1am every day.

Dubai Hills Mall

Shops will be open from 10am to midnight every day, while restaurants will serve diners from 10am to 1am every day.

City Walk

Shops will be open from 10am to midnight, while kiosks and restaurants will operate until 1am.

Leisure destinations

The Beach, JBR

Shops will be open from 10am to 11pm from Sunday to Thursday, and from 10am to midnight on Friday and Saturday

Restaurants and cafes will serve diners from 10am to midnight from Sunday to Thursday, and from 10am to 1am on Friday and Saturday.

La Mer

Shops will be open from 10am to 11pm from Sunday to Thursday, and from 10am to midnight on Friday and Saturday.

Restaurants and cafes will serve diners from 10am to midnight from Sunday to Thursday, and from 10am to 1am on Friday and Saturday.

Bluewaters Island

Shops will be open from 10am to 11pm from Sunday to Thursday, and from 10am to midnight on Friday and Saturday

Most F&B outlets will be open from 10am to midnight every day, while fine dining restaurants such as London Project, Shi and Alici will operate until 3am every day.

Al Seef and Al Khawaneej Walk

All shops and restaurants will be open from 10am to midnight on weekdays and from 10am to 1am on weekends.