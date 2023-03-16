How to celebrate UAE Mother's Day 2023, from dining deals to gift ideas

Mother's Day is celebrated annually on March 21 in the UAE, and every year restaurants, retailers and businesses honour mothers in different ways.

The global occasion was officially introduced in the region in 1956, but unlike other countries where it is marked on a Sunday, Mother's Day in the UAE falls on the first day of spring.

Here, The National rounds up some offers available for mums.

Dining deals

Special breakfast at Prato

Mothers can try a special breakfast at Prato on March 21. Photo: Prato

A breakfast deal that includes a main, fresh juice and coffee or tea awaits mothers at this Damac Hills restaurant.

Diners can choose from classic breakfast dishes such as salmon florentine, smashed avo, or dishes such as The Italian Job (toasted sourdough bread, poached eggs, tomato, 100 per cent mozzarella, Parma ham, basil) and The Amazon (blended Acai with banana and mango, house-made granola and berries galore).

Tuesday; 6.30am-noon; Dh99 per person; Trump International Golf Club, Damac Hills, Dubai; 04 245 3988

Entertainment, flowers and cake at Asil

Asil will have an evening of live entertainment with a belly dancer, DJ and a clarinet player for the occasion. Mothers will receive complimentary flowers and cake at the venue.

Tuesday; 7pm-11pm; prices vary; The Walk, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai; 04 520 0055

Lunch at Table Otto

Table Otto has a special set menu for two on Tuesday. Photo: Table Otto

The Italian and Mediterranean-inspired restaurant, with branches at The Dubai Mall, Yas Mall and Al Jimi Mall in Al Ain, is offering a set menu for two on Tuesday.

The menu includes Turkish menemen mini paratha wrap or baked mushroom eggs and truffle hummus toast for starters, warm zaatar burrata or baked Greek feta spanakopita for mains, plus pain perdue or buttermilk pancakes with sweet mascarpone and berry jam for dessert.

Tuesday; 9.30am-1pm; Dh185 for two; The Dubai Mall, Yas Mall and Al Jimi Mall; tableotto.ae

Free ice cream at Pincode

The Indian restaurant at Dubai Hills Mall from celebrity chef Kunal Kapur is offering a free mango lassi soft serve for all mothers who are dining in on the day.

Tuesday; 10am-midnight; prices vary; Dubai Hills Mall, Al Khail Road; 04 566 1424

Complimentary meal at Cafe Society

The cafe in Dubai Marina is giving a free meal to mothers on Tuesday.

On the menu are items such as eggs Benedict, toasted French brioche, chocolate pancake and crepes. There are also main courses, including a Greek-style prawn saganaki, salmon linguine, seafood paella and fillet mignon.

The complimentary meal can be availed by ordering a minimum of two main courses.

Tuesday; 9am-11pm; prices vary; Dubai Marina; 04 318 3755

Free brownie at Yoko Sizzlers

Yoko Sizzlers will offer a complimentary dessert to mums on Tuesday. Photo: Yoko Sizzlers

The casual family restaurant at Al Karama and Al Nahda in Dubai is offering mums a free brownie, topped with vanilla ice cream, nuts and chocolate syrup, served on a sizzling plate.

Tuesday; timings vary; Dh120 minimum spend; Al Karama and Al Nahda, Dubai; 04 396 8668

Free mocktail and tiramisu at Amano

The Italian restaurant at the Eastern Mangroves in Abu Dhabi is offering a complimentary mocktail and tiramisu for all mums.

Dishes at the newly opened venue include mushroom soup, vegetable risotto, gnocchi in lemon butter sauce, honeycomb cannelloni and a selection of pizzas.

Tuesday; noon-11pm; prices vary; Eastern Mangroves, Abu Dhabi; 055 127 7465

Tasting menu at The Crossing

The Indian restaurant in Dubai is celebrating the occasion early, but offering mums 50 per cent off if they pick any of its six-course tasting menus on Sunday.

Some of the dishes on the menus include prawns in butter-pepper-garlic and gunpowder masala, Malabar steak, paneer kesari and Kalimpong dumpling.

Sunday; noon-11.30pm; from Dh344; H Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road; 04 449 19695

Spa deals

Ciel Spa at SLS Dubai Hotel & Residences

The spa at the Business Bay hotel is offering a 60-minute massage for mothers at Dh499. The offer is valid from Tuesday until March 31.

Booking in advance is mandatory and can be done by emailing spa.reception@slshotels.com

Citrine Day Spa at Movenpick Resort Al Marjan Island

Two Mother's Day experiences are on offer at the spa located inside the Ras Al Khaimah beachfront property.

The first combines a 60-minute massage and a 30-minute facial and costs Dh635 for a mum and daughter. The second package involves access to the hotel's pool and beach, a 60-minute massage, as well as tea or coffee and sweet treats at Dh599 per person.

Valid until March 30; more information is at movenpick.com

Armani/Spa at Armani Hotel

Mums can enjoy a four-hour special package for Dh2,050 at the Burj Khalifa spa.

It comes with three hours of spa treatments and salon services, plus an hour of access to the hotel's pool. It also includes a healthy Bento box, as well as a bouquet of red roses by Armani/Fiori and a makeover voucher by Armani/Beauty.

Spa package valid from Tuesday to Thursday; makeover voucher is valid for three months and can be redeemed at Armani/Beauty, Harvey Nichols, Bloomingdale's or Armani Boutique; bookings can be made by emailing armanispa.dubai@armanihotels.com

Gifting options

Etika Jewels

Etika Jewels created a diamond necklace for Mother's Day. Photo: Etika Jewels

The home-grown jewellery brand has designed a diamond necklace exclusively for Mother's Day. The piece is made from lab-grown diamonds cut in different shapes and arranged in a circular pendant, which is set in 18-carat white gold.

Dh 7,350; available at etikajewels.com

The Smash Room

If flowers, chocolates or jewellery don't cut it, The Smash Room in Al Quoz is offering a gift card that mums can use for a session that includes an additional DVD player to smash. Gift cards start at Dh250.

The gift card can be purchased from Friday, and can be redeemed with the additional gadget from Tuesday to March 28.

More information is available on thesmashroom.com