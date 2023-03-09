Fontana water circus is coming to Marina Mall in Abu Dhabi

Fontana, the first travelling water circus in the Middle East, is coming to Abu Dhabi.

The one-of-a-kind aquatic show, produced by the Lebanese group Cirque Du Liban, will be at Marina Mall on the Corniche from April 18 until July 2. Tickets start at Dh90.

This announcement follows a successful run of shows in Dubai Festival City last year, as well as in Lebanon and Saudi Arabia, when aerialists, motorcyclists, trapeze artists, musicians, dancers and singers took to the stage.

Fontana, a travelling water circus produced by Cirque Du Liban in Lebanon, is at Dubai Festival City. All photos: Chris Whiteoak / The National

The Fontana name was inspired by the Trevi Fountain in Rome, Italy, a famed attraction where visitors often toss in a coin for luck.

Thierry Antonios, a managing partner at Cirque Du Liban’s parent company Hat Entertainment, compared this act to the show by saying Fontana’s wish is to put together a unique experience for audiences.

“Guests should expect to see a breathtaking blend of live entertainment, artistic circus performances, captivating shows, amazing aerialists, water jets with special effects, music, lights, comedy, dancers, thrills and more. This is an experience to awe the whole family,” Antonios previously told The National.

A musical dancing fountain is the centrepiece of the performance, as water jets and colourful lights dance together, synchronised with the music. It takes 132,490 litres of water to fill the Fontana fountains. Other highlights include the air cube show, where three aerial acrobats perform mid-air, Duo Del Comedia, a Spanish comedic pair, and motorcycle daredevils who perform dangerous stunts.

There will be one daily show from 9pm to 11pm from April 18 to 20, and then from April 21 to 23, there will be three shows daily at 4pm, 7pm and 9.30pm. There are no shows on Mondays or Tuesdays.