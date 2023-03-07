Inside Reem Mall in Abu Dhabi: Shops, restaurants and attractions to check out

Reem Mall in Abu Dhabi has partially opened.

With a construction cost of $1.2 billion and an area of nearly 260,000 square metres, the new mall on Al Reem Island is poised to become a busy lifestyle destination, complete with local and international retailers, as well as dozens of restaurants.

A partially opened Reem Mall on Al Reem Island in Abu Dhabi. Leslie Pableo for The National

The mall will eventually house about 400 shops, but only a few are operational as of writing. These include Timberland, The North Face, Max, Vans as well as Carrefour hypermarket. Some of the fast food restaurants and cafes that are welcoming diners include McDonald's, Papa Johns, Subway, plus Tim Hortons and Caribou Coffee kiosks.

The mall has a car park with 6,800 spaces.

The mall had its soft opening on February 16 and a total of 36 shops are already open for business, it has been confirmed to The National. Vox Cinemas is also open and screening films.

One of the most eagerly anticipated attractions at Reem Mall is Snow Abu Dhabi, a sub-zero snow and ice park which, like Ski Dubai, is operated by Majid Al Futtaim.

A rendering of Snow Abu Dhabi in Reem Mall

The indoor park features 12 rides and 17 attractions spread across almost 1,000 square metres. It maintains a temperature of -2ºC. The attractions include two giant slides called Ice and Floes Toboggan Race and Grauppel’s Summit Escape.

Snow Abu Dhabi rides include The Entry Plaza, Flight of the Snowy Owl, Magic Carpet, Polar Express Train and the Crystal Carousel. There will also be restaurants inside the park, including The Lodge Restaurant, Ice Cafe and the Grotto Amphitheatre.

The mall has not yet confirmed the opening date of Snow Abu Dhabi.

Reem Mall is open Sunday to Thursday, 10am-10pm, and Friday and Saturday, 10am-midnight