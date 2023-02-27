Things to do in the UAE this week, from Comic Con to a retro music festival

Arts, music and pop culture dominate this week's UAE calendar of events ― from the star-studded Middle East Film & Comic Con to musical throwbacks at the Rewind festival.

Here, The National rounds up seven things to do in the Emirates, from February 27 to March 5.

Monday

Expand Autoplay Sikka Art and Design Festival is taking place in Dubai's Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood. All photos: Antonie Robertson / The National

The Sikka Art and Design Festival has returned for the 11th year, filling the narrow alleyways of Dubai's Al Fahidi district with art.

The festival brings together visual artists, performers, designers, musicians and other creatives to present artworks, concerts, murals, poetry readings and film screenings.

The theme for this year’s event is New creativity. Same Path, with a wide variety of artworks and creative exhibitions on show until March 5.

Sikka Art and Design Festival runs until March 5 in Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood, Dubai. More information is available at sikkartandesign.com

Tuesday

Join an immersive yoga experience at Infinity des Lumieres on Tuesday. Photo: Infinity des Lumieres

A yoga flow class will be held at Infinity des Lumieres on Tuesday.

The immersive museum at The Dubai Mall will transform into a yoga studio,featuring the venue's light and sound technology. A special soundtrack has been created for the event.

People of all levels can join the flow, from beginner yogis to experienced ones. The event is taking place every Tuesday and Saturday over the next three weeks.

8.30am-9.30am; tickets start at Dh150 per person with discounts offered on three or five session packages; my.coredirection.com

Wednesday

The Abu Dhabi Festival kicks off on Wednesday at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental with a two-hour performance by acclaimed opera singer Juan Diego Florez.

The performance will feature a programme of arias followed by a repertoire of Peruvian and Latin American songs accompanied by a live orchestra. The show starts at 8pm with tickets from Dh75.

The festival's theme this year is The Will for Evolution, reflecting the UAE’s drive for progress and prosperity. A line-up of live performances are scheduled across the capital, as well as in the US and Germany. Some of the artists include two-time Grammy Award-winning jazz musician Gregory Porter and the New York Arab Orchestra.

Abu Dhabi Festival starts March 1 and runs until March 19. More information is available on abudhabifestival.ae

Thursday

Luxurious yachts are on display at Dubai Harbour for the Dubai International Boat Show.

The event features talks from boat makers and other industry professionals. There is also an exhibition of luxury cars, as well as a dedicated session for those who are interested to learn about diving and underwater photography.

March 1 to 5; 3pm-9pm; tickets start at Dh30; boatshowdubai.com

Friday

Jamie Campbell Bower, Matt Smith and Anthony Daniels are attending MEFCC 2023. Photo: MEFCC

The Middle East Film & Comic Con opens on Friday at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

The three-day event will feature a number of A-list celebrities attending to speak in panel discussions and meet fans. Stars in the line-up include David Harbour, who plays Hawkins police chief Jim Hopper in Stranger Things; Matt Smith, who portrays Daemon Targaryen in the hit show House of the Dragon; as well as Anthony Daniels, the man who brought Star Wars's C-3PO to life.

Tickets for MEFCC, which is on from March 3 to 5, start at Dh135 for a one-day pass; celebrity meet and greets are additionally charged. More information is at www.mefcc.com

Saturday

British music festival Rewind, featuring artists from the 1980s and 1990s, is coming to Bla Bla in Dubai.

The throwback line-up includes Tony Hadley, who rose to fame in the 1980s as the lead singer of Spandau Ballet, English synth-pop singer Marc Almond and Heather Small, the former lead vocalist of the band M People.

Doors open at noon; tickets start at Dh350; livenation.me

Sunday

At The Theatre, Mall of Emirates, a stage adaptation of popular British children's show Fireman Sam will be staged on Sunday.

Featuring song and dance numbers, the play follows the titular character's journey in saving a visiting circus where a tiger is on the loose.

The show is brought by Mark Thompson Production from the UK. All ages can watch the show and children under the age of two can attend for free.

March 4 and 5; 2pm and 4pm; from Dh135; feverup.com/en/dubai