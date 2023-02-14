Inside the new 72-metre mega-yacht designed by Giorgio Armani

With its sleek lines, sculptural silhouette and refined materials, the Admiral is a quintessential Giorgio Armani design.

Instead of clothing, accessories and homeware, the famed Italian designer has transposed his signature elegance to a 72-metre mega-yacht, commissioned by a private buyer. The designer has teamed up with The Italian Sea Group, the largest shipbuilder in Italy, to bring the behemoth to fruition.

Due for delivery early next year, the ship was recently unveiled at an event at the Marina di Carrara in Tuscany, Italy. More than 650 guests, including shipowners, brokers, VIPs and international press, gathered to mark the occasion.

Carrara marble is used throughout. Photo: Armani

Highlighting how the yacht is an extension of his long-established design ethos, Armani also treated guests to an exclusive showing of his spring/summer 2023 menswear and womenswear collections. A shimmer of gold wound its way through the women’s pieces, which included long, liquid dresses, fluid jackets and weightless skirts. Sequins glimmered in the light, while mandala motifs contributed to a sense of lightness. For menswear, outfits were louche and laid back, but impeccably tailored, running through a palette of blues, inky purples and shimmering greys.

This same deft approach is seen in the interiors of the new yacht, which include refined materials such as Carrara marble, hand-crafted finishes and a masterful melding of vibrant and more subtle hues. Textured wall coverings in shades of grey set the tone in the boat’s massage room, while wooden floors are set against a column of striated marble in the gym. In the living area, marble floors are set against plush seating by Armani/Casa, with minimal accessories, to accentuate the simple, sophisticated aesthetic. A pool and lounge area round off the luxurious interiors.

Armani also treated guests to an exclusive showing of his spring/summer 2023 menswear and womenswear collections. Photo: Armani

Admiral is the first of two yachts designed entirely by Armani. The imposing exterior is defined by large, sharp, geometric volumes, which are softened with curves. Large, full-height glazed openings infuse the interiors with natural light, which can be managed via cleverly positioned sliding panels.

The designer approached the interiors as he would a piece of ready-to-wear clothing, combining form, function and craftsmanship. "The sea and design are two of my greatest passions,” says Armani.

“With this new collaboration, I have extended my idea of furnishing and decor to the nautical world, in which — just as in fashion — aesthetics and functionality come together in a natural and elegant style. This highly stimulating project has allowed me to create customised spaces with Armani/Casa, like made-to-measure clothing, with the same craftsmanship applied to the choice of materials, details and production.”

Admiral is the benchmark brand of The Italian Sea Group and has produced 148 yachts since its launch in 1966. “This megayacht, the result of an exciting partnership of which I am extremely proud, is further confirmation of our way of being able to realise unique projects with 'Made in Italy' brands that share our values,” says Giovanni Costantino, founder and chief executive of The Italian Sea Group.

“Giorgio Armani is synonymous with timeless elegance and sophistication, and his stylistic vision has also increased our stylistic sensitivity. This new yacht is projected to be positioned as a stylistic benchmark, also given the countless comments and regards we’ve received from various industry players. This, therefore, confirms our business model, which aims to customise every detail in order to make each of our works absolutely unique, in line with the vision and desire of each owner."