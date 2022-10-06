Middle East Film and Comic Con returns to Abu Dhabi for a second time in March

Middle East Film and Comic Con, the region’s largest pop culture festival, has confirmed its next Abu Dhabi outing will be held from March 3 to 5 next year.

The event will be hosted by Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre for the second time, after moving from its long-time home in Dubai World Trade Centre.

A celebration of pop culture and fandom, the event brings together fans and stars for a fun-filled weekend that features workshops, talks, meet-and-greets, concerts, competitions and more.

MEFCC 2022 marked the event's 10th anniversary with special appearances from Charlie Cox, known for his role as Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil; Barry Keoghan, who acted in Dunkirk and The Batman; Ming-Na Wen (The Mandalorian); Nathalie Emmanuel (Game of Thrones); Charles Martinet (the voice of Super Mario) and others.

Among the highlights of the show is the annual cosplay competition, where fans dress up as their favourite characters and compete to see who is the best-dressed. Last year, a prize pool of Dh25,000 ($6,807) was up for grabs, split across three different categories, including Best Craftsmanship, Best Performance on Stage and Best Kids Cosplay.

A woman in cosplay poses with Batman at the Middle East Film & Comic Con 2022 in Abu Dhabi. All photos by Antonie Robertson / The National, unless specified otherwise

The Mainstage section of the event also featured gaming and dance competitions, alongside live DJ and musical performances. Emirati singer Alira performed an anime-themed concert, while gamers battled for the Dh30,000 prize pool playing popular titles such as Rocket League, Tekken 7 and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

With tens of thousands of fans descending on the capital from across the world for the event, traders also regularly exhibit and sell wares ranging from retro gaming consoles to rare early comic books editions.

The outdoor zone also usually features plenty of food trucks, as well as a children’s play area for the younger guests.

MEFCC is yet to announce its line-up of guests and activities, but fans can find out more about the event at mefcc.com.