Sikka Art and Design Festival takes over alleyways of Dubai's Al Fahidi district

Sikka Art and Design Festival has returned for the 11th year, filling the narrow alleyways of Al Fahidi with art at every turn.

Named after the passageways between low-rise structures in the historical neighbourhood close to the Dubai Creek (still called Al Bastakiya by most long-term residents), the festival brings together visual artists, performers, designers, musicians and other creatives to present artworks, concerts, murals, poetry readings and film screenings.

There is added vibrancy to the neighbourhood thanks to outdoor art installations, carefully designed shading and signs, as well as brightly coloured seats in front of the main stage and around the courtyards.

The theme for this year’s event is “New creativity. Same Path”, with a wide variety of artworks and creative exhibitions on show until March 5.

Some of the collections on display include Threads of Time: weaving history on a blank canvas, produced by artists Hamda Ahmad Al Falahi and Reema Al Mheiri, in appreciation of the region’s rich heritage of weaving.

There’s also a collection of artworks presented in House 38 by artists Fatima Jawad, Maryam Al Huraiz, Maitha Al Omaira and others, as well as the Tasbih series by Moza Al Falasi, in which she depicts feelings and their projections on things.

Melika Shahin’s installation work, Shahin, explores the intersection between heritage, belonging and escaping from reality, and Rugs by the creative Areen, aims to inspire the audience to communicate the message of love to others. Another highlight is the origami-influenced installation Mirrorigami by Ali Bahmani.

The event is held under the patronage of Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed, Chairwoman of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority.

Sikka Art and Design Festival runs until March 5 in Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood, Dubai. More information is available at sikkartandesign.com