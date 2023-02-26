UAE's first Bubble Run takes place on Bluewaters Island in Dubai

The term fun run took new meaning at Bluewaters Island on Sunday, as many runners took part in the UAE's first Bubble Run.

The race made its UAE debut on Sunday morning, as runners of all ages took on a foamy 3km course around the island.

Giant canons were placed along the track, blowing a stream of bubbles on the runners as they passed. At the finish line, racers were treated to live music.

Participants take part in Bubble Run on Bluewaters Island, Dubai. Pawan Singh / The National

The non-competitive event is similar to other themed runs, including The Colour Run, which is also billed as the “happiest 5k on earth”, where participants are covered in brightly coloured powder as they run.

Bubble Run's organisers, US company Cool Events, has more themed runs under its belt, including a neon lights-inspired event and a marathon held on a muddy track.

Marathons are regular events in Dubai, and a highlight of the fitness calendar is the annual Dubai Run.

More than 190,000 runners took part in last year's event, which was led by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, the Crown Prince of Dubai.

“Running alongside over 193,000 people who completed the Dubai Run today, I was moved by the strength of our community and seeing what we can achieve when we work together,” he said in November when the marathon took place.

