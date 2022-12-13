What is J1 Beach? The beachfront venue replacing La Mer in Dubai

La Mer, the beachfront development in Jumeirah, Dubai, is to be rebranded as a new lifestyle destination featuring new restaurants, including a few global concepts making their debut in the UAE.

Merex Investment, the firm managing La Mer, announced the rebranding on Tuesday, effectively replacing the beachfront venue, which has now closed for construction.

J1 Beach, a new day-to-night seaside destination is replace La Mer, with plans to open by the end of next year.

What happens to the existing tenants of La Mer?

La Mer has been home to a number of famous restaurants, including Asian dining spot PF Chang’s and popular burger shack Salt.

Due to reconstruction, these outlets have closed, with some of them moving to other Merex destinations, such as The Beach and City Walk, a representative of the company tells The National.

What is coming at J1 Beach?

Merex said it aims for J1 Beach to be a flagship beach resort, with high-end food and drinks outlets.

Valet services and parking will be available, as well as golf cart shuttle services and green pathways. Guests can also arrive by sea through a waterfront reception.

“We firmly believe that the addition of the day-to-night seaside lifestyle experiences and restaurants will reimagine the way visitors enjoy interactive and new elevated choices,” Shahram Shamsaee, chief executive of Merex, said.

Merex singled out three brands which are set to be part of the new destination — including Gigi Rigolatto, Baoli, and Sirene Beach by Gaia. A group of 10 new restaurants is also expected to set up shop at J1 Beach.

All the way from France, with a presence in Saint Tropez, Paris, and Val d’lsere, Gigi Rigolatto is bringing its beachfront experience to Dubai. It will feature a restaurant with two terraces, a garden, a Bellini bar, a swimming pool, a kids’ circus and a wellness area. Guests can also access the beach directly from the venue.

A render of the new J1 Beach that replaces La Mer South. Photo: Merex Investment

Another venue is Baoli, a retreat-style space “inspired by the beautiful stepwell baolis in India” its founder Sanjeev Nanda said. The restaurant, which also has branches in the US and France, will offer modern Japanese cuisine.

The third outlet is Sirene Beach by Gaia, which is a home-grown spin-off of the Greek-Mediterranean restaurant Gaia.

