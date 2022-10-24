Abu Dhabi F1's most extravagant offerings, from Dh15,000 lounges to Dh300,000 suites

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is one of the biggest events in the capital’s calendar, and so naturally, the sold-out race, which will conclude this year's Formula One season, is the hottest ticket in town.

Yas Island will be buzzing with crowds and events over race weekend, which takes place between November 17 and 20.

While many of this year’s parties and brunches have already sold out — here are some of the most lavish deals still on offer.

W Abu Dhabi’s extravagant suites

For a truly extravagant weekend trackside, stay in one of W Abu Dhabi’s luxury suites, where packages range from Dh101,000 up to Dh278,000.

Guests are required to book a minimum four-night stay from November 17 to 20, and will be able to see all the action from the comfort of the hotel’s three catagories of suites — Fantastic, Wow, and EWow.

The most extravagant suite, EWow, which is spread over two floors and features a private kitchen, dining room, lap pool and sauna, and boasts 180° views of the track below, is booked for race weekend, with occupants paying a cool Dh278,000 for their four-night stay.

Those looking for similar levels of luxury though, can still book the Wow suite, which also features 180° views of the track below, as well as a wrap-around balcony, corner bathtub and walk-in closet. Prices start from Dh136,000 for four nights.

Elsewhere, there’s the Fantastic suite, which boasts floor-to-ceiling windows and a stand-alone bathtub looking directly over the race track. There’s space to sleep two adults and a child, as well as a spacious closet, bathroom and wet room.

Trackside luxury with Amber Lounge

Known for its celebrity-filled parties during Formula One races around the world, Amber Lounge returns to Abu Dhabi this year with a new viewing lounge from which guests can catch all the action in the height of luxury. Promising “ultimate hospitality and unrivalled trackside views”, the 102-square-metre air-conditioned suite has floor-to-ceiling glass windows and a terrace looking directly over the track.

Guests at Amber Lounge will also be offered access to the pit lane on November 17, where they will be able to see teams preparing for the weekend’s races, endless food and drinks, full streaming of the races inside, as well as access to all after-race concerts. Packages start from $3,750 per person for access on November 19 and 20, and $4,100 for access from November 18 to 20.

Rub shoulders with stars at Rich List

Rich List will return to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix for its eighth year, taking over W Abu Dhabi Yas Island’s Royal Terrace from November 17 to 20.

Read more The 26 best concerts and events coming to Abu Dhabi, from Post Malone to Blackpink

Rich List’s parties have attracted the likes of The Weeknd, Lewis Hamilton and Bella Hadid in the past, and have had stars including Akon perform.

Tickets start from Dh750 for general access, costing upto Dh3,000 for premium packages. Table bookings start from Dh5,500.

Sky-high parties with Bonito

For a late night vibe long after the racing action has finished, Bonito will be taking things up to the roof at W Abu Dhabi Yas Island over race weekend. The famous Spanish party is heading to the capital with a line-up of international DJs and performers.

Expect a fusion of Mediterranean and Middle Eastern vibes, in a colourful setting with plenty of surprises, including a cabaret show from Ibiza.

Tables start from Dh4,000. General admission tickets are Dh275.