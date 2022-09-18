When does Global Village reopen and what can visitors expect?

Global Village will return next month with an array of new attractions, shows and additional amenities that will make visiting the wildly popular family-friendly destination much easier.

Last season, it had a record 7.8 million guests visit during the six months it was operational, also including an extended period, as it stayed open an extra four weeks until May 7.

This year marks its 27th season, with 27 pavilions representing more than 80 cultures from around the world.

Here's everything you need to know for when Global Village reopens.

When does Global Village reopen?

The attraction will reopen on October 25 and run until April next year. A specific closing date has yet to be announced.

What pavilions will be there?

The pavilions, each themed according to a different nation or culture, are a star attraction at Global Village.

The pavilions confirmed for season 27 are the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Afghanistan, Africa, Americas, China, Egypt, Europe, India, Iran, Japan, South Korea, Lebanon, Morocco, Pakistan, Palestine, Syria, Thailand, Turkey, Yemen, Russia.

New for the 27th season are the Oman and Qatar pavilions.

Two pavilions, Al Sana'a and Khalifa Foundation, will also return, with UAE entrepreneurs showcasing their businesses.

What's new for season 27?

A new concept, Road of Asia, will be a pedestrian street with 43 kiosks, offering food and products from countries not represented in the pavilions.

The 13 countries to be featured here are Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Cambodia, Malaysia, Brunei, Laos, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Vietnam, Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar and the Philippines.

More attractions will be announced in the lead-up to opening.

What shows can visitors see during season 27?

Global Village has revealed a packed new season line-up, featuring more than 400 performers from around the world. This includes more than 200 performances each night.

Putting on the Glitz will bring jazz music to the theme park, while London Calling takes music-lovers through nostalgic numbers from the 1960s and punk-rock trends to top tunes of today.

Clowns to the Rescue is a group of performers from Colombia, while Bank Heist is a slapstick comedy troupe.

Enter Loud House for a big Bollywood soap opera-style show. Skyline is a showcase of music, style, dance and light that will also transport fans to the heart of Bollywood come evening.

V.Unbeatable, a dance crew from Mumbai that won season two of America's Got Talent: The Champions in 2020, will star on the Main Stage from January 4 for a month.

Filipino troupe Urban Crew, who competed on the latest season of America's Got Talent, will return to Global Village to showcase their acrobatic skills all season.

Another international ensemble back by popular demand is Colombian AAIJAA, a group of young percussionists setting the beat for the evenings.

Global Village favourites making a return include The Wonderers — Ozka, Waleef and Zoya, who bring a new production to the Kids Theatre called The Mystery of the Golden Rock.

Last year's new attraction, the Peter Rabbit Adventure Zone, will also return, and the Octonauts are back for another season.

Ben & Holly, and PJ Masks, will host their own shows, and there will be a sequel to Aqua Action, a water-based stunt show that will bring new fire effects, LED car scenes, high-powered street bikes and a big monster truck.

More exhibits, acts and shows are yet to be announced.

Amenities being introduced this season

A third entrance called Happiness Gate is being introduced to help stem traffic flow and ensure shorter walking distances from the car parks. It will also have valet parking.

Happiness Street has been extended, with a new layout giving guests plenty of room to discover more street food.

Cabanas will be available to book this year for groups of up to eight people. It allows people to book a base to return to throughout their visit and have a private butler on hand.

There will also be more information counters, revamped prayer rooms, more vending machines at entry points and extra lockers for guests.

A new range of branded merchandise and souvenirs to take home have also been created for this season.

How to get there

Global Village is located on Exit 37 of Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (311) in Dubailand. It is about a 20-minute drive from Dubai Marina, and a 25-minute drive from Downtown Dubai.

Ticket prices and opening hours

Ticket prices start from Dh18 this season.

New ticket options are being introduced for season 27. There's the Value ticket, valid from Sunday to Thursday, excluding public holidays, and the Any Day ticket gives guests the flexibility to attend on any day, including public holidays.

Tickets bought on the mobile app or website are discounted by 10 per cent.

Last season, the park was open daily from 5pm to 3am. No changes to timings had been reported for this year at the time of writing.

VIP Packs to go on sale soon

Pre-booking for VIP Packs started on Saturday, with a limited number available to reserve before the official VIP Pack sale that starts on September 24.

Reservations can be made online at the Virgin Megastore Tickets website.

There are Diamond, Platinum, Gold and Silver VIP Packs. These all include VIP entry tickets, VIP parking privileges and VIP Wonder Passes, which gives access to attractions including Ripley’s Believe it or Not, the Aqua Action stunt show and the Carnaval funfair.

The packs also offer free or discounted access to premium experiences and vouchers for Majlis of the World, which runs through Ramadan.

Diamond Pack holders also get vouchers for in-park taxi transportation, car washing and porter services.

This year, a golden coin will be hidden inside one VIP Pack, which means the lucky winner will get a cash prize of Dh27,000.

Diamond VIP Packs are Dh6,000, Platinum Packs are Dh2,500, Gold Packs are Dh1,950 and Silver Packs are Dh1,600.

Scroll through the gallery below to see images of Global Village season 26