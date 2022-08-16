All-women Abaya Rally returns to Abu Dhabi for Emirati Women's Day

One month after launching the first Kandura Rally in Dubai, the people behind the motoring event have announced the second Abaya Rally event in Abu Dhabi. Set to take place on August 28, Emirati Women's Day, the all-female rally will begin at Yas Marina Circuit and conclude with a gala event at Al Raha Beach Hotel.

The red carpet gala will also feature an abaya fashion show and an awards ceremony. A panel discussion featuring Emirati electrical engineer and life coach Walaa Ahmed Al Shehhi and Emirati aircraft engineer Suaad Al Shamsi will also be held.

Al Shehhi and Al Shamsi will also be driving at the rally at Yas Marina Circuit.

The inaugural Abaya Rally was held in 2020 in Dubai as part of the UAE National Day celebrations on December 2.

Founded by Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak in 2015 to recognise Emirati women’s efforts and to celebrate their accomplishments, Emirati Women's Day is observed every year with a different theme. This year, the theme is "Inspiring Reality; Sustainable Future".

"Abaya Rally brings together women from different walks of life to show that women can have all the fun as well as drive forward empowered, stronger, and successful towards a more sustainable world," said Pragna Vaya, the managing director of Orbit Events, which is organising the event in partnership with Emirates Motor Sports Organisation.

READ MORE Maserati to Aston Martin: more than 200 supercars and motorbikes parade through Dubai

More than 100 supercars and muscle cars roared their way into Dubai Digital Park for the first Kandura Rally in July. The event attracted plenty of big names in the motoring industry, as well as popular influencers such as Tony Keyrouz and YouTuber Rashed Belhasa, aka Money Kicks.

It featured a parade, which began at 6pm at the Dubai Autodrome, before riding past landmarks such as the Museum of the Future and Meydan Bridge, and finishing off at Dubai Silicon Oasis with a family-friendly event.

Dozens of cars and bikes were part of the rally — Hummers, Porsches, Mini Coopers, Maseratis and Mustangs were lined up alongside some classic cars. Dubai Police cars were also on show.

Entry to the Abaya Rally at Yas Marina Circuit is free, but registration is a must here.

Scroll through the gallery below for pictures from the first Kandura Rally: