Maserati to Aston Martin: more than 200 supercars and motorbikes parade through Dubai

The procession through the city was part of the last day of the motor show No Filter DXB

Evelyn Lau
Nov 27, 2021

Lamborghinis, McLarens and Porsches were just some of the supercars on display during a parade held on Saturday as part of the No Filter DXB motor show.

The four-day event, celebrating Dubai’s urban lifestyle and motoring culture, concluded with a procession of more than 200 supercars, motorbikes and custom cars that took a tour around Dubai Harbour, JBR and JLT.

Scroll above to see our gallery from the supercar parade.

Tapping into the country’s coming National Day celebrations, Gargash Motors led the convoy with the all-new Mercedes-AMG G 63 Golden Jubilee Edition – one of only 50 created – which was launched at the event this week.

“It was really exciting to lead the parade in the Mercedes-AMG G 63 Golden Jubilee Edition to commemorate the UAE's 50th anniversary. With the parade capturing the spirit of the nation’s Golden Jubilee celebrations, this was the perfect car to head the amazing convoy of supercars,” said Alen Bedrossian, marketing manager of Gargash Mercedes-Benz.

Read More
No Filter DXB is Dubai International Motor Show 2.0 - in pictures

During the event, Khalid Al Mulla, founder and president of AMG owners' club Group 63, drove a red Jannarelly D1 Trofeo through the parade.

“It’s truly amazing to be part of No Filter DXB. What an unbelievable fleet of cars and the November weather was perfect for a morning cruise. If I had to pick a favourite car from the parade, the matte black Bugatti Chiron would be my choice – it’s gorgeous,” he said.

Other highlights of the event included a throng of supercars from marque's including Mercedes-Benz, Alfa Romeo, Aston Martin, Bentley, Ferrari. There was also an impressive collection of motorbikes by Aprila, BMW, Ducati, Harley-Davidson, Honda, Indian Motorcycles, KTM, Motot Guzzi, MV Agusta, Royal Enfield, Suzuki and Yamaha, which were a hit with two-wheel fans.

Updated: November 27th 2021, 1:11 PM
MotoringDubaiSupercarsUAE
EDITOR'S PICKS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Maserati to Aston Martin: more than 200 supercars and motorbikes parade through Dubai
An image that illustrates this article Road test: the Volvo XC40 has style and substance
An image that illustrates this article No Filter DXB: rebranded Dubai International Motor Show opens
An image that illustrates this article Hummer electric vehicle announced plus 12 other new EVs for the Middle East