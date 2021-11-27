Maserati to Aston Martin: more than 200 supercars and motorbikes parade through Dubai

Lamborghinis, McLarens and Porsches were just some of the supercars on display during a parade held on Saturday as part of the No Filter DXB motor show.

The four-day event, celebrating Dubai’s urban lifestyle and motoring culture, concluded with a procession of more than 200 supercars, motorbikes and custom cars that took a tour around Dubai Harbour, JBR and JLT.

Scroll above to see our gallery from the supercar parade.

Tapping into the country’s coming National Day celebrations, Gargash Motors led the convoy with the all-new Mercedes-AMG G 63 Golden Jubilee Edition – one of only 50 created – which was launched at the event this week.

“It was really exciting to lead the parade in the Mercedes-AMG G 63 Golden Jubilee Edition to commemorate the UAE's 50th anniversary. With the parade capturing the spirit of the nation’s Golden Jubilee celebrations, this was the perfect car to head the amazing convoy of supercars,” said Alen Bedrossian, marketing manager of Gargash Mercedes-Benz.

During the event, Khalid Al Mulla, founder and president of AMG owners' club Group 63, drove a red Jannarelly D1 Trofeo through the parade.

“It’s truly amazing to be part of No Filter DXB. What an unbelievable fleet of cars and the November weather was perfect for a morning cruise. If I had to pick a favourite car from the parade, the matte black Bugatti Chiron would be my choice – it’s gorgeous,” he said.

Other highlights of the event included a throng of supercars from marque's including Mercedes-Benz, Alfa Romeo, Aston Martin, Bentley, Ferrari. There was also an impressive collection of motorbikes by Aprila, BMW, Ducati, Harley-Davidson, Honda, Indian Motorcycles, KTM, Motot Guzzi, MV Agusta, Royal Enfield, Suzuki and Yamaha, which were a hit with two-wheel fans.