6 things to do on the last day of the Eid weekend

Monday marks the last of the Eid Al Adha holiday, but make yours a long weekend to remember with our list of places to visit, shows to watch, restaurants to eat at and deals to catch.

Rabeh Saqer performance

Tickets are still available for the Saudi singer’s Coca-Cola Arena concert.

Saudi Arabian singer Rabeh Saqer. Satish Kumar / The National

Saqer is considered one of Saudi Arabia’s “big four”, alongside Mohammed Abdu, Abdul Majeed Abdullah and Khaled Abdul Rahman. After his debut single Ya Naseem Al Lail, Saqer released Gulf pop hits including Biscat, Sabrien and Kazbaba Baida. He also found success as a composer, writing tunes for his compatriot Abdullah and Kuwaiti singer Nabeel Shuail.

Monday; 9.30pm (doors open at 7.30pm); from Dh295; Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai; platinumlist.net

'Tambakhieh' at Dubai Opera

Tickets are also still available for the last Dubai show of Tambakhieh, a play by Kuwaiti actor and comedian Tariq Al Ali.

The satirical comedy is about Bou Awwad (Al Ali), the president of a sports club who is ambitious at work, but indifferent at home, often to hilarious effect.

Monday; 9pm (doors open at 7.30pm); from Dh150; Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai

Street Food Festival

BurJuman Mall has extended its Street Food Festival to make the most of the long Eid Al Adha holiday. Take a break from scouring the shops and head to the Pavilion Garden on level 3 to sample the fare at 12 street food counters, covering cuisines such as Indian, Arabic, Korean, Thai, Malaysian, Italian and Indonesian, plus all manner of dessert.

The arena will have live music, face painting and slime stations for little ones, and billiards and foosball for adults. You can also catch a roaming dance performance at 6pm, 8pm and 9pm on Monday.

Until Sunday; 10am-10pm; Al Mankhool, Dubai

Lotsa! Lazy Cake gift box

Gift a loved one a box of Lotsa! Lazy Cake.

If you don’t have the time to go hunting for a present today, simply choose Lotsa! Lazy Cake’s limited-time party box from Talabat or Deliveroo, and it’ll be at your doorstep within an hour — complete with adorable sheep motifs on the shimmering packaging.

Within are 36 pieces of crunchy-fudgy mini cakes in flavours such as lotus fudge, salted caramel peanut, Nutella hazelnut, and Oreo cookies and cream.

Available until Tuesday; Dh150; order via Talabat or Deliveroo

Abu Dhabi Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition

Saluki dogs at the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition. Victor Besa / The National.

Head to the ADIHEX stand at The Galleria Al Maryah Island, for a snapshot of local culture and customs. The counter has professional henna artists, arts and crafts activities, a traditional photo booth, complimentary ADIHEX tickets, as well as other giveaways, and — perhaps best of all — an opportunity to meet and pet loveable Salukis, the original desert dogs.

Monday, 10am-10pm; Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi

Sunglasses for sale

If you don’t feel like braving the mall crowds this DSS, head to La Mer instead. Not only does the beachfront destination have loads of F&B offers for Eid Al Adha (think subsidised menus at Argentina Grill and Steakanji, and complimentary Dunkin doughnuts), but you can also indulge in some retail therapy.

Notably, if you’re looking for a new pair of sunglasses this summer, head to Optifashion to catch the last day of its 70 per cent off sale. A few paces away, the La Mer branch of BinSina is offering up to 75 per cent off on medicines, cosmetics, supplements and skincare.