New ice bar opens at Bluewaters Island for a sub-zero summer in Dubai

With temperatures creeping closer to 50°C outside, a new pop-up in Dubai is set to keep things cool this summer.

The Ice Bar at The London Project on Bluewaters Island is the first licensed venue of its kind in the GCC.

Set inside a simulated ice castle, the cool spotopened on Friday, coinciding with the launch of The London Project's Summer Chills season.

Summer Chills at The London Project features ice-carved furniture, frosty drinks and sub-zero temperatures. Photo: Chris Whiteoak / The National

Guests at the launch of the cool summer season enjoyed live music from singers, a saxophonist and a DJ. Personalised drinks, canapes, masquerade masks and sunglasses indoors were also part of the opening night celebrations where Brazilian football legend Ronaldhino was among the icy venue's first guests.

Running until the end of summer, visitors to The Ice Bar can keep cool with chilled tunes, mixed drinks in frozen glasses, hot plates and icy decor.

Guests need not worry about bringing a jacket, the outpost has plenty of fluffy faux-fur coats to use to keep things extra cosy.

Inside, the blue and white themed venue has tables, chairs and oversized thrones carved from ice as well as icicle-themed lights dangling from the ceiling. Ice-sculpture photo frames and lots of carefully positioned mirrors are perfect for selfies.

The Ice Bar at Summer Chills at The London Project.

However, it's not all about Insta-bragging. The Ice Bar also highlights the plight of some of the world's most interesting arctic animals — polar bears.

The London Project says it is an advocate for the protection of the bears through its ongoing support to Polar Bears International, a non-profit conservation organisation. Throughout summer, guests visiting the venue could be randomly gifted a symbolic eco-adoption certificate of cubs or adult polar bears.

The London Project's new raw menu pairs well with its limited-edition icy spot, with cold dishes on offer including Hokkaido scallops, oysters and Scottish king salmon.

The Ice Bar is open as part of Summer Chills, which runs from July 1 until the end of summer. Entry costs Dh99, including a complimentary beverage.