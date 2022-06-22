New sports hub with pitches and padel courts opens in Downtown Dubai

Working out with a view has a whole new meaning at the new sporting arena Ballers, which opened this week in Downtown Dubai, with pitches and courts where you can see Burj Khalifa.

The new sports hub, on Dubai Fountain Street, spans 7,432 square metres, with football and rugby pitches, a gym, a multipurpose studio and six padel courts.

It’s industrial in its vibe, as a series of metal containers contain the studio, where yoga classes also take place, and a cafe, which sits alongside the courts and pitches.

While it’s open from 6am seven days a week, allowing visitors to get a workout in before it gets too hot, it doesn’t close until midnight, so the team are expecting night-time exercise sessions to be even more popular, “as the courts light up under Dubai’s famous city lights”, according to the opening statement.

“Ballers focuses on providing an escape from the stresses of everyday life.”

There are programmes available for individuals looking to hone their sporting skill sets, with a focus on understanding human movement, performance, injury risk and rehabilitation.

The Elite Academy, meanwhile, has been created for budding footballers and athletes. “The top-tier coaches will be on hand to nurture young talents rising the ranks through the academies which will all be spearheaded by the best football talent in the UAE.”

There’s also a Padel Tennis Academy, which offers private or group coaching sessions, with classes lasting 60 minutes for one-on-ones and 90 minutes for group lessons. Access to the courts starts from Dh450 for 90 minutes, while five-a-side football starts at Dh1,000.

Coaching via the Rugby Academy is also on offer, as is bubble football, for a change of pace.