10 things to do in the final 10 days of Expo 2020 Dubai

With only 10 days to go until the end of Expo 2020 Dubai, the world's fair is bowing out in spectacular fashion, with a jam-packed calendar full of events.

From concerts featuring pop stars from the US, the Arab world and the Philippines and street food festivals, to children’s and fitness activities, Expo has plenty to offer for everyone.

To help with your planning, here are 10 things to do in the last 10 days of Expo 2020 Dubai ...

1. Get your groove on at the 80s 90s Night

Dress up in sequins or your favourite loud shirt for the 80s 90s Night at the Chilean Pavilion on March 24.

Located in the Mobility District, expect a festive atmosphere featuring back to back vintage tunes blaring from the speakers.

The fun will take place from 8pm until midnight.

2. Dance away to the hits of Jason Derulo

While the US RnB star makes regular UAE visits for club shows, this is a rare chance to see Derulo as part of a large concert.

Performing at the Jubilee Stage from 9.30pm on March 25, expect a greatest hits set including chart toppers Wiggle, Talk Dirty and In My Head.

3. Get fit by joining the Expo Run

Experience the enormity of the Expo site with the Expo Run on March 26.

Taking place from 6am to 10am, each participant will receive three Expo 2020 passes for that day, F&B discounts, custom made T-shirts, plus a medal and a drawstring bag.

4. Take your children to the Expo Kids' Camp

Fancy some free time to explore the world's fair without the children?

The Expo Kids' Camp is offering a three-hour "drop and play experience" where children can learn about the different countries involved in Expo 2020.

Available for those aged between 6 and 12 years old, the camp runs on March 26 and across the Sustainability, Mobility and Opportunity districts.

Three-hour sessions begin at 10am with the last starting from 6pm.

5. Listen to the best of Arabic and Khaleeji pop

In what could be the last of the Infinite Nights concert series on March 28, Syrian singer Assala Nasri leads a strong line-up of regional stars including Saudi singer Abadi Al-Johar and veteran Kuwaiti singer Nabil Shuail.

With performances beginning from 7pm at the Jubilee Stage, expect an epic night featuring up to three decades worth of hits.

6. Test your taste buds with unusual dishes at Expo

From Brazil's Pato no tucupi, duck meat served in a yellow sauce extracted from wild manioc root found in the Amazon jungle, to Luxembourgish dumplings called Kniddelen, Expo 2020 is full of colourful and quirky dishes to satiate the most curious of foodies.

From Brazil’s Pato no tucupi, duck meat served in a yellow sauce extracted from wild manioc root found in the Amazon jungle, to Luxembourgish dumplings called Kniddelen, Expo 2020 is full of colourful and quirky dishes to satiate the most curious of foodies.

Want to know where to begin? Check ou t our guide to offbeat culinary treats available at the world fair.

7. Get your fill at the Street Food Festival at the Festival Garden

Running until March 31, the foodie hub offers options for everyone, from meat-lovers to vegans and more adventurous palates.

Running until March 31, the foodie hub offers options for everyone, from meat-lovers to vegans and more adventurous palates.

There are 10 food stalls offering a range of cuisines, from Silk Road-inspired dishes to Hawaiian bites, alongside live entertainments, activities for children and the inflatable park.

The festival runs each day at Festival Garden from 3pm to 11.30pm.

8. Experience Children’s Day at the Poland Pavilion

Located in Mobility District, the pavilion dedicates March 27 to children with activities ranging from 3D printing and playing music instruments to coding and robot racing. The fun will take place from 10am until 6pm.

9. Check out the thrilling FIBA 3x3 and Slam-Dunk Competition

Watch some of the world's most acrobatic basketballers reach new heights in this full-throttled competition.

Running on March 30 at the Jubilee Zone's Field of Dreams, the event begins at 4.30pm.

10. See some of P-pop rising stars in a spectacular concert

A P-pop extravaganza, the Stronger Together: GMA Pinoy TV at Expo 2020 Dubai, is a 90-minute spectacle set to take place on March 30, featuring an array of Filipino pop talents including Julie Anne San Jose, Xian Lim and Jessica Villarubin.

The show takes place at the Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre from 9pm.

