Expo 2020 Dubai launches street food night market with UB40 concert

As Expo 2020 Dubai approaches its final two weeks, a new street food night market has launched at Festival Garden.

Running until March 31, the foodie hub offers options for everyone, from meat-lovers to vegans and more adventurous palates.

There are 10 food stalls offering a range of cuisines, from Silk Road-inspired dishes to Hawaiian bites, alongside live entertainments, activities for children and the inflatable park.

As part of its opening week, reggae band UB40 will perform in the Sustainability Plaza from 9.30pm on Sunday, with a set list including some of their greatest hits and tunes from their new album.

On March 27, a Not Just for Vegans pop-up will also take place with a range of plant-based foods and artisanal products.

Among the food stalls is Sandwichian, from Armenian foodie and cookbook writer Aline Kamakian. There, visitors can pick up soujouk sliders, cured meats and homemade pickles, to name a few.

Elsewhere, there’s El Ta’koy, a Hawaiian street food stall from Miami and London, conceived by chef Luis Pous. Expect familiar dishes with a twist, from poke bowls to nachos and tacos.

From the Philippines Pavilion is Mangrove by Philippines, which is offering an authentic Filipino barbecue menu, then there’s Mame Sow from the Alkebulan African Dining Hall, with a menu created by pastry chef Mame Sow, who is from Senegal and New York.

Other favourites include Local Fire by The Mattar Farm, where punters will find signature sandwiches and smoky meats, as well as beloved burger joint Pickl and vegan stuffed cookie brand Floozie’s.

Visitors can also try creffles from Creffle cart, which serves up an amalgamation of waffles and crepes in all sorts of flavour combinations.

The Family Place launches

The Family Place is in the Sustainability District. Photo: Expo 2020 Dubai

Last week, Expo 2020 Dubai opened a new indoor children’s entertainment venue called The Family Place, to keep families cool as the weather heats up.

The venue is located next to Al Forsan Park and features a family-friendly cafe and activities for youngsters.

“The Family Place has been designed with the needs of the families visiting Expo 2020 in mind," said John Bull, director of the Sustainability Pavilion. "Children will love our imaginative and playful experiences, all designed carefully to encourage creative thinking. And parents will enjoy the chance to grab a coffee and healthy snack in an environment where children are free to express themselves.”

