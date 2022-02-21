Dates announced for Dubai Summer Surprises, Dubai Fitness Challenge and more

Time to mark those calendars. Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) has announced dates for a number of events that will be taking place in the emirate in 2022, including Dubai Summer Surprises, Dubai Food Festival and Dubai Fitness Challenge.

DFRE revealed 17 festivals, including citywide events, activations, sales and new collection launches, that will be taking place this year.

Perfect for food lovers, Dubai Food Festival will return from May 2 to 15. The event typically features a line-up of bespoke dining experiences and activities such as Dubai Restaurant Week and Etisalat Beach Canteen.

For shopaholics, or anyone who likes a bargain, Dubai Summer Surprises shopping festival will return for its 25th season, bringing with it loads of discounts, sales, raffles and special events. The event will take place from July 1 to September 4.

Fitness enthusiasts can start prepping early this year, as Dubai Fitness Challenge also has a return date. The month-long event, that encourages everyone to reserve 30 minutes a day for exercise, will take place from October 29 to November 27. The Dubai Fitness Challenge usually encompasses a range of health and wellness activities such as Dubai Run and Dubai Ride.

DFRE has also announced dates for more popular events, such as the Dubai Home Festival, which typically brings major furniture and homeware brands together, offering discounts and special promotions. The event will take place from September 30 to October 13.

Dubai customers can also expect sales and activations for Ramadan, Eid, Diwali, as well as three-day super sales in 2022.

All the dates for coming events have been updated to reflect the change in weekends.