Yas Bay Waterfront Weekends: late-night live entertainment and music sessions launch

Abu Dhabi’s newest dining and nightlife destination is introducing a new line-up of outdoor entertainment at Yas Bay Waterfront during the cooler months. Set to take place every weekend starting this Friday, the sessions will begin at 5.30pm and run until late.

Called Yas Bay Waterfront Weekends, the new calendar event will feature live music of different genres performed along the three-kilometre boardwalk.

Jazz and classical music can be heard near the entrance of Yas Bay Waterfront while Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, which sits opposite Pier 71, will have live western music.

Walking further along, there will be a “unique sounds” spot (think the hand pan and steel pan) near Etihad Arena while fusion sounds will be played near the giant underwater sculpture towards the end of the boardwalk. Performers here will put their own spin on some of the world’s most famous songs to create unique symphonies.

What to expect at Yas Bay Waterfront

Yas Bay Waterfront opened in December on Yas Island. In addition to restaurants and lounges, it also has a large and wide boardwalk that offers views of the Arabian Gulf as well as the Al Raha Beach skyline.

There are bespoke artworks that have been commissioned and dotted around the attraction. For example, behind Pier 71 is a giant astronaut resting on a bench, while near Etihad Arena is an unmissable large sculpture emerging from the water.

In terms of dining, currently on offer are Hunter & Barrel, Asia Asia, Daikan, Lock Stock & Barrel, Paradiso, The Lighthouse, Akiba Dori, Emmy Squared, Zeera and Siddharta Lounge by Buddha-Bar. There are more concepts still to come.

Popular Ibiza hot spot Cafe del Mar also has an outpost here. The laid-back beach club is also in Australia, Thailand, Brazil and Azerbaijan, to name a few of its locations.

It brings with it an infinity pool that overlooks the water and cabanas that come with their own Jacuzzi. On the menu are Mediterranean-inspired dishes and Middle Eastern favourites. There’s also a DJ.

Finally, the five-star waterfront resort Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island is a family-friendly destination with 545 guestrooms, including 59 suites.

The resort blends a marine-inspired palette with a sleek design that fuses simplicity and modernity. Right on the water's edge, it has a huge outdoor pool complex lined with palm trees and water features.

Scroll below to see more photos from Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island.