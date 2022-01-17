An ultimate guide to ladies’ night in Abu Dhabi and Dubai: from bars to spas

Ladies' nights are a time-honoured tradition here in the UAE. While most restaurants and bars have traditionally dedicated Tuesdays to discounts and special offers for ladies, they're now available throughout the week, with many now launching on the new Wednesday "hump day".

It's not only meal deals and drinks women can expect either, as other venues across the Emirates also offer alternative nights out, with everything from spa packages to tailored workouts.

Here’s a look at what’s on the table for a fun day or night out for women in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Abu Dhabi

Bounce Al Ain

Bounce Al Ain has an all-ladies evening on Wednesdays. Photo: Bounce

Catch up with your friends over a lively bounce session at the indoor trampoline venue. Its Al Ain branch has a ladies' night every Wednesday, where there are no men allowed and an-female staff are there to show you the ropes. If anyone is keen on bringing children, only boys below the height of 110cm (but above the age of 2) are allowed during that time.

Wednesdays; 6pm-9pm; Dh85 for one hour; www.bounce.ae

Clymb Abu Dhabi

Clymb Abu Dhabi has specific dates and times blocked out for women only. Chris Whiteoak / The National

For a truly unique spin to your ladies' night out, why not try climbing? Clymb Abu Dhabi, which is home to the world’s tallest indoor climbing wall, has specific events for women only, when they're also catered to by an all-female staff. There are a number of different activities and packages, whether you’re looking at climbing or indoor skydiving. New dates are constantly announced on the website.

February 10 and March 10; 5pm-9pm; Yas Island; www.clymbabudhabi.com

Ferrari World

The theme park has certain evenings exclusively reserved for its female guests. Get the adrenaline pumping with these rides, and don’t forget to check out Formula Rossa, the world’s fastest roller coaster, while you’re at it. New dates are constantly updated on the website for its Women of Ferrari ladies' nights.

February 4 and March 9; 6pm-10pm; Yas Island; www.ferrariworldabudhabi.com

Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi

Keep an eye out, because the indoor theme park occasionally brings back its popular ladies' night event called Women of Warner. On those days, women can explore the space in total privacy, with an all-female staff, live entertainment and celebrated female Warner Bros characters (think Wonder Woman and Harley Quinn).

January 28 and March 8; 6pm-10pm; Yas Island; www.wbworldabudhabi.com

Siddharta Lounge by Buddha Bar

It’s known for its lively ambiance and picture-perfect views, and now there’s another reason for ladies to visit on Thursdays. Siddharta Lounge will be offering ladies 25 per cent discount on all plates on the bar menu: think creamy burrata salads and signature ceviches. Ladies can also avail three beverages.

Thursdays; 8pm-11pm; Yas Island; www.siddhartalounge.com

Asia Asia

The upscale pan-Asian venue has a Go Geisha ladies' night every Tuesday, inclusive of a three-course menu and three drinks for Dh200 per person. So you can catch up over shrimp tempura, chicken satay, Thai red curry or sweet and sour chicken, and cap it all off with a dessert of chocolate fondant, creme brulee or ice cream.

Tuesdays, 6pm-1am; Dh200; Yas Bay and Dubai Marina Mall; www.asia-asia.com

Ting Irie

Abu Dhabi’s much-loved Jamaican hot spot may be just the place for a fun night out with the ladies. It has an offer every Wednesday with a two-course menu and unlimited select drinks for Dh145. With live music in the form of a DJ to keep you entertained, this is a good place to eat and be merry.

Wednesdays; 8pm-11pm; Dh145; Mamsha Al Saadiyat; www.tingirie.com

Vakava

Chicken and beef anticuchos at Vakava Abu Dhabi.

Known for its upbeat tunes and party vibes, Vakava is a place to let your hair down. Ladies can enjoy its Buena Onda offer every Tuesday with three drinks and a bar bite for Dh99.

Tuesdays; 7pm-11pm; Dh99; Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers; www.hilton.com/en

Dubai

Roll DXB

Roll DXB has a 'Ladies Who Roll' package available on Wednesdays. Pawan Singh / The National

Skate your worries away with a fun night out at Roll DXB, a roller disco venue that offers retro vibes and cool beats, all under a glittering disco ball. Their “Ladies Who Roll” offer, available every Wednesday, features an all-female staff on duty, along with 15 per cent off on the popular Yifang bubble tea.

Wednesdays; Dh115 per person; www.rolldxb.com

TopGolf

Topgolf has an offer for ladies every Monday. Photo: Topgolf

Say cheers to a hole-in-one with Topgolf Dubai’s ladies' night package. The entertainment venue has a cool offer every Monday evening that combines bites, four selected house beverages, two hours of game play and more for Dh200 per lady. The deal has all the makings of a swinging success.

Mondays; 6pm onwards; Dh200; topgolfdubai.ae

24 Fitness Dubai

For an offbeat way to spend some time together, why not pack in a workout? 24 Fitness Dubai has an open call for ladies every Tuesday – so you can grab a buddy and enjoy a free workout session. The offer is valid on all gym equipment but not classes.

Tuesdays; all day; free; www.24fitnessdubai.com

Talise Ottoman Spa

Ladies can enjoy a relaxing package at Talise Ottoman Spa on Mondays. Photo: Jumeirah Zabeel Saray

The spa within Jumeirah Zabeel Saray is offering a ladies' night out package that packs in the pampering. For Dh620, ladies can get a 45-minute signature hammam followed by a 30-minute back massage and a 30-minute head massage. Cap off the evening with refreshments.

Mondays; 5pm onwards; Dh620; Palm Jumeirah; www.jumeirah.com/en

Ski Dubai

Ski Dubai has a ladies' day offer. EPA

If you’re missing the snow, Ski Dubai’s got the coolest deal of the lot. Valid every Tuesday, women can enjoy some time in the ice for Dh180. The offer includes rental gear, lockers and gloves, followed by a complimentary drink and discounts at Apres or a 20 per cent discount at North 28 restaurant.

There are three ticket options to choose between: Snow Park, with unlimited access to four rides; two hours of slope time; or a 60-minute discovery lesson. Do note that the slopes are open to male members of staff and guests at this time, too.

Tuesdays; 4pm onwards; Dh180; www.skidxb.com

Baby Q

Hitting all the high notes is Baby Q’s ladies' night, aptly named Lady Q. Taking place every Sunday and Tuesday, ladies can expect three hours of unlimited beverages for Dh100, as well as a 50 per cent discount on food.

Sundays and Tuesdays; 6pm onwards; Media One Tower, Media City; www.babyqdubai.com

Bombay Borough

On Tuesdays, from 6pm to 10pm, the DIFC venue will offer women two plates of nibbles from a special, vegan-friendly menu that highlights the flavours of India. There will also be unlimited botanical-inspired drinks and DJs to keep you entertained. This is all for Dh125.

Tuesdays; 6pm-10pm; Gate Village 3, DIFC; www.bombayborough.com

Couqley

Enjoy a main, drinks and discounts on appetisers for Dh99 at Couqley's ladies' nights. Photo: Couqley

This popular JLT bistro has an Oh La La Thursday offer you can’t beat. For Dh99, female diners can enjoy a main course as well as discounted prices on select starters and desserts throughout the evening. There will also be unlimited serving of select beverages. We recommend the restaurant’s signature steak frites.

Thursday; 6pm-midnight; Dh99; JLT Cluster A; www.couqley.ae

Hitchki

If you have a craving for kebabs and curries, Bollywood-themed Hitchki would be your best bet. The restaurant has a 50 per cent discount on the entire bill for all ladies who dine there on Tuesday nights. Offer is valid on food and drinks.

Tuesday; 8pm onwards; Grand Millennium Dubai Barsha Heights; www.hitchki.co

High Note Pool Lounge

For a night out with a view, head the rooftop pool bar at Aloft Al Mina Hotel, which offers a glimpse of the sparkling Dubai skyline. Ladies dining there on Tuesdays get a sharing food platter and unlimited beverages for Dh149. So you can feast on chicken tikka, seekh kebabs and calamari as you catch up.

Tuesdays; 7pm onwards; Dh149; Aloft Al Mina;

Ikigai Resto + Bar

Try a three course menu at a set price at Ikigai Resto + Bar. Photo: Ikigai

The venue has a Cherry Blossom ladies' night that gives women the chance to try a three-course meal brimming with Japanese favourites, and free-flowing drinks, all while being entertained by a DJ, for Dh150. Offer also extends to gents for Dh199, with three beverages.

Wednesdays; 8pm-11pm; Millennium Place Marina Hotel; www.ikigaidubai.ae

MasterChef, the TV Experience

Ladies can expect a delicious three-course meal with three beverages if they dine at the restaurant on Wednesdays for a fixed price of Dh159. On offer are dishes such as the chicken tacos and grilled figs, halloumi and roasted hazelnut, a choice between a Josper-roasted beef striploin, half-chicken or salmon fillet and mushy peas. Wrap the meal with a sweet frozen yoghurt parfait or a chocolate mousse.

Wednesdays; 7pm-11pm; Dh159; Al Marsa, Dubai Marina; www.masterchefdxb.com

Soho Garden

Soho Garden has ladies' night on Wednesdays. Photo: Soho Garden

It’s popular for having plenty of outdoor seating but that’s not the only reason to pay a visit to Soho Garden. The venue has ladies' night on Wednesdays, with a midweek platter brimming with dishes such as teriyaki chicken skewers and sushi rolls, along with unlimited drinks, for Dh120.

Wednesdays; 8pm-midnight; Dh120; Racecourse in Al Meydan Road; www.sohogardendxb.com

STK Dubai JBR

For meat-lovers, STK Dubai has an offer to ensure ladies' night is “well done”. All ladies get the choice of a three-course menu for Dh240 or a two-course menu for Dh200. Cauliflower tacos, STK dumplings, burgers, chicken breast, roasted salmon and a filet are some of the dishes on offer. It also includes three drinks for ladies.

Tuesdays; 7pm-1am; Jumeirah Beach Residence; www.stksteakhouse.com

Weslodge Saloon

The Dubai favourite has launched a new branch in City Walk, and it already has a fabulous ladies' night. On Wednesdays, all ladies can get two welcome drinks as well as 50 per cent off on main dishes and additional drinks. Tuck into dishes such as the maple-glazed salmon or wild mushroom and truffle risotto for half the price.

Wednesdays; 7pm-midnight; City Walk; weslodge.ae

