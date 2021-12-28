Prison Island to bring new adventure experience to Abu Dhabi Mall

A new adrenalin-inducing adventure experience is coming to Abu Dhabi Mall.

Suitable for all ages, Prison Island – Beat the Bars offers a series of challenges that require quick thinking, sharp logic and teamwork. Set within a 1,000-square-metre complex, the facility has 26 unique “cells”, where teams must work together to solve puzzles, collect points and complete challenges.

Each cell is worth a different number of points and ranked according to difficulty, in terms of physicality, tactics or technique. Designed to encourage imagination, creativity and teamwork, each challenge has a distinct theme, including The Vault, Tilt, Cliffhanger, Tower and Flash Dance.

The Green Mile experience at Prison Island. Photo: Prison Island

Inspired by the hit TV shows Fort Boyard and The Crystal Maze, the family-friendly activity can take between one and three hours to complete and is a good option for team-building events, birthday parties or special occasions. It has the capacity to host up to 120 players, with 22 teams of up to six people at any time.

“I’m so excited to introduce the people of Abu Dhabi to Prison Island, our sensational and explosive experience at Abu Dhabi Mall,” says Ayman Abdelrhman, managing partner of Prison Island.

“We’ve worked long and hard to come up with a whole array of inventive puzzles and cells that will enchant and thrill people of all ages. Filled with twists and surprises, it’s an incredible voyage like nothing else.

"Participants should come prepared for the unexpected; they will never forget their time within Prison Island and I can guarantee that they will be amazed by what they can achieve when they put their minds to it."

Prison Island is open to people aged 8 to 88, with prices from Dh125 per hour for adults and Dh105 for children. Activewear and trainers are required and changing room facilities are available on site.