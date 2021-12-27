Abu Dhabi's Al Maryah Island New Year's Eve celebrations: everything you need to know

Abu Dhabi's Al Maryah Island is gearing up for another stellar New Year's Eve party.

The family and shopping destination will ring in the new year with fireworks and a star-studded concert, in addition to family and sports activities such as basketball and archery. The event will run under stringent health and safety measures outlined by the UAE authorities.

Here is what you need to know about the big night:

What is happening?

Al Maryah Island will host a family-friendly New Year's Eve celebration featuring concerts by a trio of Arab pop stars as well as a fireworks display. The event, running from 6pm to 2am, will take place in the South and North Plazas of the site, with the fireworks best viewed from the promenade.

Entry is free, with the exception of the concert which is ticketed.

Who is performing?

Lebanese pop star Elissa will be joined by Emirati crooner Hussain Al Jassmi and Emirati-Yemeni singer Balqees. The trio will perform separately at the 1,200 capacity South Plaza as part of a sold-out concert. Doors open at 7pm, with performances to begin an hour later.

What can families do?

The family activities will take place in North Plaza, where doors will open from 6.30pm. In addition to food and beverage stalls, there will be a giant version of popular board games and areas to play basketball and test your archery skills.

Families can get ready for the countdown by making their own confetti poppers, fake moustaches and lip blowers at various workstations on site.

What about the fireworks?

Al Maryah Island will ring in 2022 with a fireworks spectacle. Photo: Al Maryah Island

Al Maryah Island will ring in 2022 with a spectacular 10-minutes fireworks show. With prime spots on the promenade filling up early, it is recommended to arrive ahead of time. Access to the promenade will be restricted on New Year's Eve until 6pm.

What are the safety measures?

Entry is open to the fully vaccinated, as indicated on the Al Hosn app. Face masks are mandatory throughout the event and social distancing guidelines will be in place.

How to get there?

Al Maryah Island will have limited parking for up to 5,000 cars on site. Once the car park reaches full capacity, all vehicles will be directed off the island, and access to Al Maryah Island will be limited to taxis, public transportation and emergency vehicles.

The Zayed the First Street and Hamdan Bin Mohammed Street bridges, as well as the roads across both streets from Reem Island, will be subject to road closures on Friday. 10th Street and Al Falah Street will remain open for traffic throughout the night.

More information on Al Maryah Island New Year’s Eve celebration is available on www.almaryahisland.ae