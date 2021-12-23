Everything you need to know about Downtown Dubai's New Year's Eve celebrations

Dubai’s skyline will light up with fireworks, lasers and lights on New Year’s Eve, as it celebrates the Eve of Wonders event on December 31, with Burj Khalifa as the centrepiece.

Property development company Emaar, which is organising the occasion, has released information on how to enjoy the show safely.

How do I register?

Whether you’re watching the show from a hotel or restaurant at The Dubai Mall, Souk Al Bahar or the Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, or enjoying it from the family viewing area or are an Emaar property resident, participants must register to watch the celebrations via the U By Emaar app.

After doing so, guests will receive an individual QR code, which allows access to Downtown Dubai on December 31.

What do the different QR codes mean?

The QR codes generated via the U By Emaar app are colour-coded. There are six categories: gold is for hotel guests; blue is for restaurant guests; light blue is for hotel restaurants; dark red is for Dubai Opera; and black is for the public area around Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard.

Can I go to The Dubai Mall?

The Dubai Mall will remain open to shoppers, but access to the viewing areas will be closed off.

How can I access the public viewing areas?

There will be five gates positioned around the area, although specific locations have yet to be revealed. Guests must show their QR code to access the viewing areas.

There are family viewing areas on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard. There will be Emaar NYE 2022 safety stewards on duty, who will assist attendees.

When does it start?

The zones open at 3pm on New Year’s Eve. Anyone who books to watch the show will be assigned a zone and gate where they can access the event.

Celebrations start at 8.30pm.

How much does it cost to attend?

It’s free of charge.

What if I live in Downtown Dubai?

Residents of Emaar properties who want to access their homes or attend the celebrations on December 31 must register on the U By Emaar app. Use of the QR code for residents is unlimited.

How can I park?

There are scheduled road closures taking place in Downtown Dubai on New Year’s Eve and more announcements from Dubai RTA will be made on this. Public transportation will be made available, although specific details are yet to come.

There will be parking available on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, The Dubai Mall and in The Dubai Mall Zabeel.

Parking spaces will fill up fast, so people are urged to arrive early.

Can I watch it online?

Yes. The celebrations will be broadcast live across the world from 8.30pm UAE time on MyDubaiNewYear.com.