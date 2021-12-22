Robbie Williams to Elissa: 12 New Year’s Eve concerts in the UAE

The UAE's New Year’s Eve celebrations are back in for 2021.

With the evening falling on a Friday, a bumper list of concerts and DJ performances are taking place in venues ranging from arenas and beach clubs to lavish resorts.

At present, all events listed below run with stringent health and safety measures outlined by the UAE authorities, including the wearing of face masks and social distancing.

All performances do not require proof of vaccination, unless stated otherwise.

The National will update the list regularly to reflect any changes in health guidelines.

1. Robbie Williams: Atlantis, The Palm, Dubai

The British pop star returns to the UAE to perform at a gala dinner at the Palm Jumeirah hotel.

Known for his high-energy performances, Williams, 47, will take the stage at the New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner in the Asateer tent in the run-up to midnight.

His set will include favourites Let Me Entertain You, Feel and Angels.

Tickets are from Dh4,950 for ages 14 and older; Dh2,950 for those 4 to 13; free for 3 and under. More information is at atlantis.com

2. Elissa, Hussain Al Jassmi and Balqees: Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi

Lebanese pop-star Elissa will conclude a busy run of performances, which includes concerts in Iraq and Saudi Arabia, with an outdoor show in Abu Dhabi.

Joining Emirati singers Al Jassmi and Balqees, the trio will perform at the South Plaza of Al Maryah Island promenade, before the celebrations conclude with a fireworks display.

All attendees are required to present their Al Hosn app to staff before entering the venue. Audience members are required to be fully vaccinated and present a negative PCR test taken with 96 hours.

Entry is restricted to children under the age of 12.

Tickets are from Dh350; gates open at 7pm. More information is at dubai.platinumlist.net

3. Atif Aslam: Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

Fresh from a well-received concert at Expo 2020 Dubai last month, the Pakistani singer will bring his near two-decade catalogue of hits to the UAE capital.

Aslam's blend of pop and soul resulted in plenty of hits including Jeena Jeena and Bheegi Yaadein, the latter is regarded by the Pakistani press as one of the country's first pop tracks to go viral.

All attendees are required to present their Al Hosn app to staff before entering the Etihad Arena. Unvaccinated audience members will need to show a negative PCR test taken within 48 hours, while those fully vaccinated need to present a negative PCR test taken with 96 hours.

All attendees over the age of 16 will also need to be fully vaccinated (post-28 days from the second dose). Children under 12 years do not require a PCR test.

Tickets are from Dh100; doors open at 6pm. More information is at etihadarena.ae

4. Najwa Karam and Nassif Zeytoun: Festival Arena, Dubai

After hinting at a New Year's Eve concert last month, Lebanese pop star Karam is confirmed to play at Festival Arena by InterContinental, in Dubai Festival City, with Syrian singer Zeytoun.

This is not the first time Karam has chosen the UAE to ring in the new year. In 2019, she performed amid a Guinness World Records display of fireworks in Ras Al Khaimah’s waterfront district of Al Hamra. In 2016, she teamed up with Moroccan pop star Saad Lamjarred for a sold-out show at Abu Dhabi’s du Forum.

Despite the pandemic curtailing most of her touring, Karam has been relatively busy in 2021 and released three singles, including the hit Maghroumi 2, a sequel to her 1998 smash Maghroumi.

5. Papillon featuring Layla Kardan: The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina

The hype surrounding the new dinner and dance show is down to the esteemed artists behind the concept.

Seasoned singer and model Kardan has teamed up with Denise Faye, the American choreographer whose work was featured in the Academy Award-winning film Chicago, for a show blending various music and dance styles with fine dining featuring Mediterranean cuisine.

While Papillon runs every week from Tuesday to Friday, Dubai resident Kardan tells The National a “special” New Year's Eve performance is planned to celebrate the moment.

Dinner packages, including a four-course menu, are from Dh1,500. For information and reservation, email contact@papillondxb.com or call 050-2524098

6. MK and Disciples: Zero Gravity, Dubai

Headlining the Dubai club's big bash is MK, also known by real name Marc Kinchen. The US producer has an interesting career in that he is a well-respected touring DJ and is known for his close collaborations with Will Smith, who tapped MK to co-produce Back in Time, the theme song for the 2012 film Men in Black 3 featuring Pitbull.

MK also composed the music for the Smith-produced television sitcom All of Us, which ran from 2003 to 2007.

Also performing in Dubai are British electronic music trio Disciples.

Tickets are from Dh1,299; doors open at 7pm. More information is at dubai.platinumlist.net

7. Roger Sanchez: Barasti, Dubai

The four-time DJ Awards' Best House DJ winner will showcase his high energy sound that includes remixes for superstars Madonna, Daft Punk and The Police. Sanchez is also known for his singles including the 2003 hit Another Chance.

Tickets are from Dh2,000; doors open at 8pm. More information is at dubai.platinumlist.net

8. Chico Castillo and The Spirit of Earth Wind and Fire featuring Sheldon Reynolds: Burj Al Arab

Arguably the most lavish New Year’s Eve celebration with a star-studded guest list including an appearance by boxing champion Floyd Mayweather.

Providing the entertainment is Chico Castillo, guitarist from celebrated flamenco band Gypsy Kings. Also on stage is Kalimba, The Spirit of Earth Wind and Fire, a tribute band dedicated to the funk and soul group featuring former guitarist Sheldon Reynolds.

Tickets are from Dh10,000; doors open at 7.30pm. More information at dubai.platinumlist.net

9. Timati: New Year Gala Dinner, Joharah Madinat Jumeirah

One of Russia's biggest rappers will perform as part of a gala dinner.

After landing his big break in the music reality show Star Factory 4, Timati went on to become one of the first rappers to sell out arenas in Russia and has collaborated with the genre's biggest names including Snoop Dogg and Busta Rhymes.

Tickets are from Dh7,345; doors open at 8pm. More information is at dubai.platinumlist.net

10. Guru Randhawa: Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah

Performing as part of the RAK NYE 2022 celebrations and featuring a Guinness World Record attempt for the biggest fireworks display, the Indian singer will play an array of his hits including Ishare Tere and Tere Te.

Tickets are from Dh52.50; doors open at 4pm. More information is at dubai.platinumlist.net

11. Solardo: Soho Garden Palm Jumeirah

The British duo carry the flame for Manchester's rich tradition of house music.

Since their emergence in 2016, the group has gone on to release a string of festival-ready tracks such as Tribesmen and It's A New Jam, in addition to sell-out tours of the US and Australia.

They return to Dubai on the back of a number of big festival appearances including Creamfields in the UK and EDC Las Vegas.

Doors open at 8pm. For more information and reservations, call 052-3888849

12. Hicham Haddad, Hussein Al Deek and Mohamed Khairi: Movenpick Grand Al Bustan, Dubai

Music and comedy are on offer at this Arabic dinner and show. Lebanese comedian and television host Haddad leads a line-up that includes back-to-back concerts by Syrian singers Al Deek and Khairi.

Tickets are from Dh500. Doors open at 6pm. More information is at dubai.platinumlist.net

Read more

From Beyonce to Stormzy: 45 artists who played at the Abu Dhabi F1 After-Race Concerts