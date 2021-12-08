Sharjah's Khor Fakkan Beach to get a 1km expansion with more cafes and a gym

Sharjah's east coast is all set to get another major boost with the expansion of Khor Fakkan Beach. Set to be completed late next year, the project will expand the present 1.5-kilometre stretch of beach to 2.5 kilometres. A number of new restaurants and cafes, a fully equipped gym and a fountain are some of the attractions to be added to the beach.

Inaugurated in 2019 by Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, Khor Fakkan Beach is a Dh95 million project developed by Sharjah Investment and Development Authority, also known as Shurooq. The first phase of the opening included restaurants, food trucks, multipurpose sports courts, a walkway overlooking the beach, aqua sport facilities, an adventure corner, as well as jogging and bicycle tracks.

New restaurants and cafes, a fully equipped gym and a fountain will be added to the extended Khor Fakkan Beach. Photo: Shurooq

Khor Fakkan Amphitheatre, a vast open-air venue that can accommodate up to 3,600 spectators, was inaugurated in December last year.

“The beach destination has been receiving footfalls not only from Khor Fakkan city, but also from Sharjah and the UAE since it opened to visitors in December 2019," said Khawla Sayed M Al Hashimi, director of project development at Shurooq.

"Located in one of the most stunning natural coastlines with picturesque natural views, Khor Fakkan is one of the most attractive cities in the eastern region. It has also been attracting qualitative investments, and the new beach expansion will further enhance investments opportunities across a variety of sectors."

The Ruler of Sharjah has led efforts to unlock the potential of Khor Fakkan as a vibrant tourist attraction in recent years.

Read more Sharjah Ruler opens mountain-top destination with panoramic views of Khor Fakkan

In October, he inspected the development of a new heritage area encompassing a canal, hotel and traditional souq. Old markets have been restored, shops rejuvenated and visitors will soon be able to stay in boutique heritage accommodations in the town.

Al Suhub, a mountaintop destination overlooking Khor Fakkan, was inaugurated in July, and drew at least 50,000 people over the Eid Al Adha holiday, state news agency Wam reported.

Almost 600 metres above sea level, the observation point offers panoramic views of the UAE’s east coast and the Gulf of Oman.

Scroll through the gallery below to see more photos from Sheikh Dr Sultan's visit to the Khor Fakkan Amphitheatre in November: