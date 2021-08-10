Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed visits the Cloud Lounge in Khor Fakkan

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces (L), visits Al Suhub Rest Area. (Hamad Al Kaabi / Ministry of Presidential Affairs/Hamad Al Kaabi / Ministry of Presidential Affairs)

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed visited Sharjah’s newest attraction on Tuesday – a mountaintop “cloud lounge” in Khor Fakkan.

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces toured Al Suhub Rest Area, and praised the efforts of Sheikh Sultan Al Qassimi to boost tourism in the emirate.

Almost 600 metres above sea level, the observation point offers panoramic views of the UAE’s east coast and the Gulf of Oman.

“We commend the efforts of Sheikh Sultan Al Qasimi for continuously identifying projects that boost tourism and benefit our country and our people,” said Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed on Twitter.

Today I visited the ‘Cloud Lounge’ which offers breathtaking views over Khor Fakkan and the surrounding scenery. We commend the efforts of Sheikh Sultan Al Qassimi for continuously identifying projects that boost tourism and benefit our country and our people. pic.twitter.com/56DaYiPVw4 — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) August 10, 2021

Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, opened the venue last month, and at least 50,000 people visited the attraction over Eid Al Adha, state news agency Wam reported.

Last year, the UAE launched a campaign to encourage residents to holiday at home and enjoy the attractions of the Emirates.

The World's Coolest Winter was announced by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, and it invited people to explore the hidden gems of the seven emirates.

The strategy aimed to double the annual Dh41.2 billion ($11.2bn) spent on domestic tourism by 2030, and encourage staycations.

Several tourist attractions have recently opened in Khor Fakkan, including an amphitheatre and huge waterfall, which opened on the Corniche last December.

Trails are also being constructed to encourage hiking, including one three-kilometre mountain path leading to the recently redeveloped Rafisah Dam.

Some of Darwish's last words "They see their tomorrows slipping out of their reach. And though it seems to them that everything outside this reality is heaven, yet they do not want to go to that heaven. They stay, because they are afflicted with hope." - Mahmoud Darwish, to attendees of the Palestine Festival of Literature, 2008 His life in brief: Born in a village near Galilee, he lived in exile for most of his life and started writing poetry after high school. He was arrested several times by Israel for what were deemed to be inciteful poems. Most of his work focused on the love and yearning for his homeland, and he was regarded the Palestinian poet of resistance. Over the course of his life, he published more than 30 poetry collections and books of prose, with his work translated into more than 20 languages. Many of his poems were set to music by Arab composers, most significantly Marcel Khalife. Darwish died on August 9, 2008 after undergoing heart surgery in the United States. He was later buried in Ramallah where a shrine was erected in his honour.

Expo details Expo 2020 Dubai will be the first World Expo to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia The world fair will run for six months from October 20, 2020 to April 10, 2021. It is expected to attract 25 million visits Some 70 per cent visitors are projected to come from outside the UAE, the largest proportion of international visitors in the 167-year history of World Expos. More than 30,000 volunteers are required for Expo 2020 The site covers a total of 4.38 sqkm, including a 2 sqkm gated area It is located adjacent to Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai South

The specs Engine: 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 Transmission: nine-speed automatic Power: 630bhp Torque: 900Nm Price: Dh810,000

