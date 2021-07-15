Sharjah Ruler opens mountain-top destination with panoramic views of Khor Fakkan

The Al Suhub Rest House has a striking, circular design and offers panoramic views of Khor Fakkan. (Courtesy: Sharjah Government Media Office)

Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, has opened a striking new tourism destination in Khor Fakkan.

The Al Suhub Rest House is almost 600 metres above sea level and offers panoramic views of Sharjah's east coast and the Gulf of Oman.

Sheikh Dr Sultan toured the striking circular building on Thursday ahead of the Eid Al Adha break.

The 10,250-square-metre facility includes a restaurant, cafe, children's play area, prayer rooms, bathrooms and viewing areas for tourists. About 8,700 trees were also planted.

A three-kilometre mountain path that connects to the recently redeveloped Rafisah Dam also opened on Thursday.

Sharjah's Khor Fakkan theatre is already proving a major tourist attraction. Pawan Singh / The National

The rest house, meanwhile, is just the latest attraction to open in Khor Fakkan as it continues a transformation into a tourist hot spot.

A Roman-inspired outdoor theatre and huge waterfall opened on the Corniche last December, while a new heritage area encompassing a canal, hotel and traditional souq has also come to life.

Old buildings have been restored, shops rejuvenated and people will soon be able to stay in boutique heritage accommodation in the town.

Authorities opened a new road from Sharjah to Khor Fakkan in 2018 that cut the previous journey time in half.

The four-lane road features five tunnels and several stop-off points to make it easier for people to visit.

8 traditional Jamaican dishes to try at Kingston 21 Trench Town Rock: Jamaican-style curry goat served in a pastry basket with a carrot and potato garnish Rock Steady Jerk Chicken: chicken marinated for 24 hours and slow-cooked on the grill Mento Oxtail: flavoured oxtail stewed for five hours with herbs Ackee and salt fish: the national dish of Jamaica makes for a hearty breakfast Jamaican porridge: another breakfast favourite, can be made with peanut, cornmeal, banana and plantain Jamaican beef patty: a pastry with ground beef filling Hellshire Pon di Beach: Fresh fish with pickles Out of Many: traditional sweet potato pudding

