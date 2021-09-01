Inside the new Sheikha Fatima Park in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi has added another public park to its offering of green spaces.

The 46,000-square-metre Sheikha Fatima Park will officially open at the end of 2021, but excitement is already building. Members of the public can now visit, however, some of the planned new attractions within the space are not yet open.

Elijah Charles, 11, visits the park in Khalidiya at least twice a week with his father to practise skating.

“I started skating when I was 9 and I am very fond of it. I was thrilled to discover a new park in the area with so many ramps,” Elijah says.

“It’s just a five-minute walk to where we live.”

His father, Jason Charles, who teaches science at the American Community School of Abu Dhabi, says they will visit more often once the weather has cooled down. “The park is a great addition to our community,” he says.

The kids zone play area at Sheikha Fatima Park in Khalidiya, Abu Dhabi. Khushnum Bhandari / The National

The site is also popular with toddlers who like to spend the warm evenings cooling off at the splash pads while some of their parents play in the nearby basketball court.

The park was formerly known as Khalidiyah Ladies Park and catered only to women and children. It was transformed into a leisure and fitness hub for families by UAE property development company Imkan. It is divided into three zones: a discovery zone, an adventure zone and an experience zone.

The discovery zone consists of a skating and strolling area.

The adventure zone has a skatepark, a pet park for four-legged family members, a splash pad zone, a basketball court and a play area for toddlers.

The experience zone has retail stores spread across 10,000 square metres, including food and drinks outlets, a children’s daycare and a cycle store. There are areas for activities such as yoga and concerts, and there's an outdoor cinema. Some of the cafes and restaurants on offer include Sola Cafe, Seven Dawgs, Le Patchouli Cafe, Acai Ko Cafe, Starbucks, Teela House, Chocolate Republic, Coal Steakhouse, Social Restaurant, and Crunch and Munch.

The park also houses Crank, a boutique spin fitness gym.

Abu Dhabi resident Cheyenne Fernandez often visits Sheikha Fatima Park to take a walk in the greenery and dine at the one of the restaurants. “My favourite spot at the moment is Seven Dawgs, which is popular for hot dogs,” she says.

“Many other restaurants are gradually opening here that will surely enhance the visitor’s experience.”

Financial considerations before buying a property Buyers should try to pay as much in cash as possible for a property, limiting the mortgage value to as little as they can afford. This means they not only pay less in interest but their monthly costs are also reduced. Ideally, the monthly mortgage payment should not exceed 20 per cent of the purchaser’s total household income, says Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching. “If it’s a rental property, plan for the property to have periods when it does not have a tenant. Ensure you have enough cash set aside to pay the mortgage and other costs during these periods, ideally at least six months,” she says. Also, shop around for the best mortgage interest rate. Understand the terms and conditions, especially what happens after any introductory periods, Ms Glynn adds. Using a good mortgage broker is worth the investment to obtain the best rate available for a buyer’s needs and circumstances. A good mortgage broker will help the buyer understand the terms and conditions of the mortgage and make the purchasing process efficient and easier.

The specs: 2018 Chevrolet Trailblazer Price, base / as tested Dh99,000 / Dh132,000 Engine 3.6L V6 Transmission: Six-speed automatic Power 275hp @ 6,000rpm Torque 350Nm @ 3,700rpm Fuel economy combined 12.2L / 100km

The Bio Ram Buxani earned a salary of 125 rupees per month in 1959 Indian currency was then legal tender in the Trucial States. He received the wages plus food, accommodation, a haircut and cinema ticket twice a month and actuals for shaving and laundry expenses Buxani followed in his father’s footsteps when he applied for a job overseas His father Jivat Ram worked in general merchandize store in Gibraltar and the Canary Islands in the early 1930s Buxani grew the UAE business over several sectors from retail to financial services but is attached to the original textile business He talks in detail about natural fibres, the texture of cloth, mirrorwork and embroidery Buxani lives by a simple philosophy – do good to all

THE BIO Ms Al Ameri likes the variety of her job, and the daily environmental challenges she is presented with. Regular contact with wildlife is the most appealing part of her role at the Environment Agency Abu Dhabi. She loves to explore new destinations and lives by her motto of being a voice in the world, and not an echo. She is the youngest of three children, and has a brother and sister. Her favourite book, Moby Dick by Herman Melville helped inspire her towards a career exploring the natural world.

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

INDIA V SOUTH AFRICA First Test: October 2-6, at Visakhapatnam Second Test: October 10-14, at Maharashtra Third Test: October 19-23, at Ranchi

