Indoor cycling studio Crank preparing to open its doors in Abu Dhabi

A new boutique cycling studio is coming to Abu Dhabi.

Crank, a popular indoor spinning and fitness studio in Dubai, is opening a new branch in the capital, at Sheikha Fatima Park, near the Corniche. Known for its lively cycling classes and club-like atmosphere, Crank Abu Dhabi launches on Friday.

The fitness studio will offer 45-minute spinning classes throughout the day – including ladies-only sessions. While the facility is listed as being open from 6.30am to 10pm, it is worth checking the schedule online, as these hours may be subject to change.

Crank Abu Dhabi will feature a state-of-the-art nightclub sound system, lights that will “blow your mind”, as well as some surprise features that are yet to be revealed, says the company.

Spread over two floors, there’s also smoothie bar, in case guests want to grab a drink before or after a class. More than just a place to work out, there’s also a hangout space on the second floor, as well as men and women’s changing rooms.

“Crank is a boutique fitness concept where members can come together to train, sweat, recharge and disconnect from their daily lives in a welcoming, enjoyable and engaging environment,” says the company website.

“Our instructors are energetic, fun and above all inspiring. They will push you to their limits and redefine your threshold, so come with an open mind and let yourself get lost in the beat.”

Currently, the studio offers one trial session for Dh60 ($16.3), while regular packages begin at Dh120 and are valid for two months. There are also monthly memberships which allow for 30 sessions for Dh1,800, valid for 30 days.

Crank Abu Dhabi is another new addition to the fitness scene in the capital. GymNation and Train SF are two other outlets that have also opened locations in Abu Dhabi in the past couple of years.

