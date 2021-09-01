Fun activities for dog owners in September: from pool parties to playing in the snow

Whether you’re a pet owner or just love animals and have some free time, pet-related activities are starting to pick up once again. While the summer may have been difficult for dog parents because of the heat, there are still plenty of ways to keep them cool and having fun, thanks to new events hosted by rescue organisations and pet companies.

Also, volunteer opportunities are returning after the pandemic put them to a halt. So, whether you want to take your dog to play in the snow or have free time to walk a canine or two on the weekends, here’s a look at some things to do in September.

My Second Home Doggos in the Snow event, Dubai

Dubai dog daycare centre My Second Home has partnered with Ski Dubai in Mall of the Emirates for Doggos in the Snow. Taking place every weekend throughout September, dog owners can book a spot with MSH to allow their pets to frolic in cooler temperatures. Dogs can enjoy playing in the Snow Park at Ski Dubai for 20 minutes.

Owners should have an existing membership with the daycare or will need to have their dogs undergo an assessment by MSH beforehand. To qualify for the assessment, dogs should be spayed or neutered if over the age of 8 months, and up to date on all vaccinations.

Dogs will need to be dropped off at My Second Home in Al Quoz between 6.15am and 6.30pm. Owners can head to Ski Dubai and wait for their time slot. Each dog can be accompanied by up to two parents.

Every weekend throughout September; to book email info@mysecondhomedubai.com; Dh105 per dog

The Fur Seasons Pet Resort Dog Run Park Event, Abu Dhabi

The Fur Seasons Pet Resort in Abu Dhabi is hosting a Dog Run Park Event every weekend in Al Rahba.

In the early mornings, an indoor horse arena will be used as a space to let dogs socialise and expend their energy by running off-leash, as well as a paddling pool to help them cool off. The event is also aimed at connecting like-minded dog owners in the capital.

Sessions are 30 minutes long and capped at 20 dogs. Although all dogs are welcomed, the pet relocation company has slots based on the size of the canine. While there will be cooling units and an air-conditioned space, owners are advised to bring enough water and cooling jackets for their pets if needed.

Proof of up-to-date vaccinations and spaying or neutering if old enough is necessary.

Every weekend; to book visit thefurs.ae; Dh35.88 per dog

Stray Dogs Centre volunteer dog walkers, Umm Al Quwain

For those wanting to help animals in their free time, whether they have a dog or not, the Stray Dogs Centre in Umm Al Quwain is looking for volunteers to help with evening walks as well as grooming and socialisation.

On Fridays and Saturdays, volunteer dog walkers are needed between 5.30pm to 7.30pm to help with more than 650 rescue dogs at the non-profit organisation. In addition to getting in exercise, the goal is to help the canines adjust to human contact and socialisation, as well as learn to walk on a leash.

The minimum age to volunteer is 14 and under 18s must be accompanied by an adult. Social distancing rules apply and face masks must be worn.

The event is free but registration is required. Visit facebook.com/straydogcenter

Ras Al Khaimah Animal Welfare Centre Pool Pawty, Ras Al Khaimah

The animal rescue centre in Ras Al Khaimah is hosting a “pool pawty” on Friday. The four-hour event, which runs from 5pm to 9pm, will feature plenty of activities including an adoption day and pool access. There will also be a dog market to shop for gifts for the special canine in your life, as well as food trucks, vendors and a live DJ.

Dogs can also compete in a pool or agility competition and there are also grooming stations, a veterinarian and a pet behaviouralist on site. Guests can enter for raffle prizes from vendors and entry tickets include access to visit RAKAWC again in September. The event is in partnership with Flopster and BM Beach Resort.

Friday, September 3; Dh75 per dog and owner, Dh20 per extra dog (or human); to book, visit flopster.com