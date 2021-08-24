Saudi Arabia National Day 2021: Yas Island to turn green and host fireworks

Residents of the capital can expect to see some of Abu Dhabi’s most famous landmarks turn green on September 23.

In honour of Saudi Arabia’s 91st National Day, Yas Island venues will be bathed in green light, the colour of the kingdom's flag, to mark the momentous occasion.

Some of the attractions that will be lit up on the day are: Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld, Warner Bros World, Clymb, Yas Mall, Yas Plaza Hotels and W Abu Dhabi. Even the recently opened Etihad Arena will be turned green.

Clymb Abu Dhabi will light up with the colours of Saudi Arabia’s flag in celebration of the kingdom's 91st National Day. Photo: Yas Island

Moreover, there will be spectacular fireworks to mark the celebration. These will commence on Thursday, September 23, at 9pm, at Yas Bay.

Spectators will only be able to view the fireworks from selected hotels and restaurants on the island, where social-distancing measures will be in place, as public gatherings outdoors are prohibited under the island’s Covid-19 safety measures.

The fireworks will also be live streamed on Yas Island’s Instagram page, @yasisland.

The festivities have been organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and Yas Island. More information is available at yasisland.ae.

The biog Age: 19 Profession: medical student at UAE university Favourite book: The Ocean at The End of The Lane by Neil Gaiman Role model: Parents, followed by Fazza (Shiekh Hamdan bin Mohammed) Favourite poet: Edger Allen Poe

What is the FNC? The Federal National Council is one of five federal authorities established by the UAE constitution. It held its first session on December 2, 1972, a year to the day after Federation.

It has 40 members, eight of whom are women. The members represent the UAE population through each of the emirates. Abu Dhabi and Dubai have eight members each, Sharjah and Ras al Khaimah six, and Ajman, Fujairah and Umm Al Quwain have four.

They bring Emirati issues to the council for debate and put those concerns to ministers summoned for questioning.

The FNC’s main functions include passing, amending or rejecting federal draft laws, discussing international treaties and agreements, and offering recommendations on general subjects raised during sessions.

Federal draft laws must first pass through the FNC for recommendations when members can amend the laws to suit the needs of citizens. The draft laws are then forwarded to the Cabinet for consideration and approval.

Since 2006, half of the members have been elected by UAE citizens to serve four-year terms and the other half are appointed by the Ruler’s Courts of the seven emirates.

In the 2015 elections, 78 of the 252 candidates were women. Women also represented 48 per cent of all voters and 67 per cent of the voters were under the age of 40.



