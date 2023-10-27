As Abu Dhabi expands e-scooter zones, here's how to rent them in the UAE

Abu Dhabi now has more authorised areas for riding and renting electric scooters.

The UAE’s Integrated Transport Centre recently announced the addition of new areas on Reem Island, Masdar City, Yas Island and Khalifa City, joining previously announced areas of Hamdan Street, Falah Street, Shakhbout Street and the Corniche beach area as approved for e-scooters.

E-scooter trials were first introduced in five areas of Dubai in October 2020, after they were legalised for usage in Abu Dhabi in 2019 for an initial trial.

They may seem easy enough to use, but there are some things to remember. Riders must be at least 16, wear a protective helmet and be alone on the scooter. In Dubai, an e-scooter permit or driver licence is needed, although it is not necessary in Abu Dhabi.

Here are some of the places that rent out e-scooters in the UAE.

Fenix

Fenix is a subscription-based service that offers e-scooters for rent at the Corniche, Al Dana, Al Bateen, Reem Island and Al Maryah Island in Abu Dhabi. The scooters are priced at Dh1 per minute of ride as well as Dh3 to unlock. Fenix also offers subscriptions for longer periods of time such as for a week or a month.

Tier

Tier is another app that can be used to rent e-scooters. After registering, riders will be shown a map of locations where nearby e-scooters can be found. There is an option for a pay-as-you-go rate of Dh1 per minute or a subscription model. Renting and parking of scooters is carried out through a virtual parking system on the app. They are available in locations such as Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah.

Lime

Lime, whose e-scooters are bright green and white (to match the fruit), is an app that is also available throughout the UAE. There is a fixed rate of Dh3 to unlock the scooter and then a Dh1 per-minute rate to ride. Although the company says rates may vary based on location and time.

Bikepark.ae

The website lists e-scooters for as little as Dh20 per day. Users are able to pick the brand of scooter, such as Xiaomi, Croni or Muddy Fox. E-scooters are Dh50 for one day, Dh35 per day for 15 days and Dh20 per day for 30 days. Scooters can be rented with free delivery if over Dh400 or can be picked up for free in Al Quoz, Dubai.