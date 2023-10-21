Vintage vehicles rev up petrolheads (and history buffs) at Abu Dhabi's Auto Moto Show

Three rare vintage vehicles from the Sharjah Old Cars Club revved into the capital for a unique history lesson on Saturday.

A sparkling red 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air Wagon, a mustard yellow 1953 Chrysler Wagon and a 1941 Indian Scout motorcycle were centre stage at the Auto Moto Show at Adnec, Abu Dhabi.

Sharjah Old Cars Club aims to shed light on the history and culture of automobiles by showcasing rare historical cars and motorcycles, hoping to inspire and unite people who have a similar interest. The club also provides an interactive platform that allows vintage car enthusiasts a space to share their experiences.

“The club continues its mission to strengthen its presence in prominent gatherings and events that unite vintage car enthusiasts,” said Mohammed bin Butti, vice chairman of the club.

"Our presence at the Auto Moto Show in Abu Dhabi marks a significant step for the club's members in presenting this global heritage to the nation.

“Our participation in this exhibition underscores the importance of preserving the history and culture of automobiles. Vintage cars are more than just a hobby; they are a part of history and heritage that we must preserve and promote.

"Our presence in these exhibitions conveys a powerful message: these vehicles hold stories and memories worth preserving and sharing with the community. Thanks to the club's efforts, the public can discover the details of this diverse heritage, which has retained its charm over time.”

The event, which runs until Sunday, is the largest exhibition in the region specialising in custom cars and motorbikes.

Auto Moto Show runs until Sunday at Adnec