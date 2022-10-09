Auto Moto 2022 extravaganza roars into Abu Dhabi

Auto Moto Show 2022, the region’s largest exhibition for custom cars and bikes, roared its way back into Abu Dhabi at the weekend.

Adnec hosted the event, which, alongside the usual enthusiasts, attracted major international companies involved in the manufacture and supply of parts and products.

Much of the centre’s ground-floor space was devoted to the gathering, with sections including modified and classic cars and bikes, buggies, fan clubs and even caravans. Radio-controlled vehicles were also involved.

Read more The UAE's best custom cars compete at Sheikh Zayed Festival

Alongside competitions for best-in-show cars and bikes, a freestyle drifting event provided plenty of noise and action for spectators in a tyre-strewn area.

None of that inside though, as strict instructions were given to the effect that no exhibitor was allowed to spark up his or her engine while the show was taking place.

Visitors got the full-on automotive experience as they came through the doors, with a Hulk and Iron Man-themed display shouting for attention right from the off.

This is the event’s first year in this format.

With spectators showing up in full force, Auto Moto is likely to be a highlight of the calendar for the region’s petrol heads in future years.

Click through the gallery below to see when the Mirdif Motor Show made its way into Dubai - in pictures