Mirdif Motor Show tears back into Dubai - in pictures

The event featured an array of fancy and flamboyant rides from across the region, alongside some classic vehicles from the past

Simon Wilgress-Pipe
Feb 8, 2022

More than 800 supercars, custom cars, regular cars and motorbikes descended in a cloud of noise and blast of colour in Dubai for the Mirdif Motor Show.

The two-day automotive extravaganza, which took place on February 4 and 5, showcased the region’s most extravagant rides, all slotted into various zones.

Maserati to Aston Martin: more than 200 supercars and motorbikes parade through Dubai

Thousands of visitors got the chance to view what was on offer in categories that included classic cars, custom cars, supercars, motorbikes, RC cars and government supercars.

The event, which has been a fixture for more than a decade, took place at City Centre Mirdif, which allowed those less interested in what was on display to shop at the same time.

Last month, classic cars also took over Dubai's Safa Park for a new annual event called The Grand Picnic.

The green space was transformed for the event, which was organised by Flat 12, a community of car enthusiasts. The free event allowed owners of classic, vintage and supercars to bring their vehicles into the park so others could view and admire them.

Visitors could also bring food and have a picnic among the vehicles, while there were also food trucks for light bites and coffee.

The Grand Picnic by Flat 12 is an event that brings together car enthusiasts of all ages. All photos: Antonie Robertson / The National

Updated: February 8th 2022, 11:16 AM
