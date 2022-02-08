Mirdif Motor Show tears back into Dubai - in pictures

More than 800 supercars, custom cars, regular cars and motorbikes descended in a cloud of noise and blast of colour in Dubai for the Mirdif Motor Show.

Scroll through the photo gallery above to take a look at some of what was on offer.

The two-day automotive extravaganza, which took place on February 4 and 5, showcased the region’s most extravagant rides, all slotted into various zones.

Read more Maserati to Aston Martin: more than 200 supercars and motorbikes parade through Dubai

Thousands of visitors got the chance to view what was on offer in categories that included classic cars, custom cars, supercars, motorbikes, RC cars and government supercars.

The event, which has been a fixture for more than a decade, took place at City Centre Mirdif, which allowed those less interested in what was on display to shop at the same time.

Last month, classic cars also took over Dubai's Safa Park for a new annual event called The Grand Picnic.

The green space was transformed for the event, which was organised by Flat 12, a community of car enthusiasts. The free event allowed owners of classic, vintage and supercars to bring their vehicles into the park so others could view and admire them.

Visitors could also bring food and have a picnic among the vehicles, while there were also food trucks for light bites and coffee.

See more from Safa Park's Grand Picnic below: