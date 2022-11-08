More than $150m worth of vintage cars to compete in inaugural UAE rally

More than $150 million (Dh551m) worth of classic cars will take to the roads of the UAE next month.

The first ever UAE edition of an internationally renowned vintage car rally will involve 100 teams travelling across all seven emirates from December 4-8.

The event was launched at Dubai Creek Golf Club on Tuesday evening and organisers said they planned for the 1000 Miglia Experience UAE to become the largest regular classic car event in the GCC region.

Enthusiasts got a preview of the rally when a smaller, two-day event with 44 participants was held in February.

First for the region

“For the first time in these territories, it will be possible to see the parade of cars that have too often stayed closed in museums and in the garages of private collections,” said Alberto Piantoni, chief executive of 100 Miglia.

“This is the first step to showcase our now almost century-old history here.

“These are not just cars, these are pieces of art.”

Dubai Creek Golf Club is where the race will begin, with contestants reaching the finish line in Abu Dhabi several days later.

The annual 1000 Miglia race, which takes place in Italy, is widely known among classic car enthusiasts as “the most beautiful race in the world”.

The event was originally meant to take place as part of the UAE's Golden Jubilee celebrations but was delayed due to the pandemic.

A parade of classic cars

Vehicles dating back to 1927 will be among those on display, driven by drivers from teams around the world.

Cars are currently being transported to the UAE from locations including the UK, the US, Germany, Italy, India, Switzerland and Lebanon.

The race will involve contestants travelling across a 1,600-kilometre route, giving drivers a view of some of the most famous sites in the UAE.

The first day of the event, December 4, will act as an open day, when fans can come and view the cars.

Training and advice about what to expect during the rally will also be available for the teams taking part in the race.

Drivers will then take off from the starting line on December 5, with the rally concluding on December 8 at the Emirates Palace hotel in Abu Dhabi.

The first 1000 Miglia event took place in Italy in December 1926. The event takes place over 1,000km of open roads.

The inaugural UAE edition is an invitation-only event for 100 drivers of “landmark automobiles, from legendary classics to iconic supercars of the modern era, sourced from all over the world”.