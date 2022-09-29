Polestar releases teaser image of 3 ahead of October launch

Polestar has released an image of its soon-to-be-launched electric 4x4, which is going by the name of the 3.

The only available shot, a rear view of the vehicle, gives little clue about what the vehicle will really look like, but the manufacturer says it will be a "powerful, design-led electric performance SUV that appeals to the senses", and it will have a "distinct shape and excellent driving dynamics".

A few key features have been revealed — the 3 has been created around a base developed in conjunction with Volvo and suppliers including Zenseact, a company involved with autonomous driving technology, and AI specialists Luminar and Smart Eye.

All very cutting edge.

Polestar chief executive Thomas Ingenlath says the 3 defines the SUV for the electric age and "in designing it, we addressed some of the fundamentals of the archetype: proportions, stance and aerodynamics".

The company has been getting a lot of attention from the world's motoring press, and there is evidence it will be a force in years to come. The limited-edition 6 LA Concept sold out in a week after it went on show at the annual Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance earlier this year, for example, and a new showroom was opened in Dubai shortly before that.

The 3 will get a worldwide launch on October 12.