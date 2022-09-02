Limited-edition Polestar 6 LA Concept sells out in a week

Anyone who has been looking admiringly at the limited-edition Polestar 6 LA Concept vehicle might be lucky to step foot inside one as the 500 units that will be made have all already been snapped up.

The car’s debut at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering (which is one of the events at the annual Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance posh wagon fest in the US port town of Monterey) caused enough of a stir to ensure every one of the specials was reserved inside a week.

And this for a vehicle that won’t even make an appearance until 2026.

Despite the demand, the Emirates may well be welcoming a few LA Concepts onto its roads though — Al Futtaim, the UAE’s Polestar distributor, was one of the dealers to secure some of those 500 units. There is no word yet on precisely how many, but you can register your interest here.

Customers who think they might be happy with a regular 6 can make a reservation with the company later this year.

The LA Concept variation is an exclusive, initial version of the standard 6 that will enter production at a later date. The first arrivals will be decked out in a signature sky-blue colour scheme and contain many of the key elements that made up the Polestar O2 concept car first shown in March 2022.

Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar’s chief executive, said the high demand showed the 6 had “high relevance”.

The Polestar O2 concept vehicle at the 2022 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance in Monterey. David Paul Morris / Bloomberg

“The open-top-plus-electric combination is clearly one that appeals to even the most die-hard petrolheads,” he added.

Aside from the LA Concept, Polestar plans to launch four new electric vehicles within the next five years, beginning with the world debut of the company’s first SUV, the 3, in October 2022.

This will be followed by the 4, a coupe, in 2023, with the 5, a 4-door GT based on the Precept concept car, making its appearance a year later.