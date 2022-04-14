Hyundai Ioniq 5 has been named the 2022 World Car of the Year

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 has been named the World Car of the Year, beating out the likes of Audi Q4 e-tron, Lexus NX and Honda Civic for the top award.

For the annual awards, dubbed the “Oscars of the automotive world”, more than 100 motoring journalists from 33 countries vote for their favourite vehicle in six categories: World Car Design of the Year, World Luxury Car, World Performance Car, World Urban Car, World Electric Vehicle of the Year and World Car of the Year.

This year’s event was held in-person ahead of the New York International Auto Show on Wednesday. The motoring show will run from Friday until Sunday, April 24 in New York City.

The Ioniq 5 also won the World Car Design award for its sleek look, as well as the World Electric Car award.

“We are truly honoured to receive these prestigious awards, which recognise the talent and hard work of all our people and business partners at Hyundai Motor Company. Our vision is to enable Progress for Humanity, and this endorsement of our approach will serve to embolden our commitment to make this vision a reality," said Jaehoon Chang, president and chief executive of Hyundai Motor Company.

The other cars that finished in the top three along with the Hyundai Ioniq 5 are the Ford Mustang Mach-E and Kia EV6.

Across all of the awards, it was nearly a full sweep for electric vehicles, save for the World Urban Car award. Here's a look at the other winners.

World Car Awards 2022 winners

World Electric Car: Hyundai Ioniq 5

World Urban Car: Toyota Yaris Cross

World Luxury Car: Mercedes-Benz EQS

World Performance Car: Audi e-tron GT

World Car Design: Hyundai Ioniq 5

“We are proud to be part of the most important automotive awards programme on the planet,” said New York Auto Show president, Mark Schienberg.

“We are pleased to have everyone back at the Auto Show today for the winners’ live announcement. While the last two years have been challenging for everyone, car buyers are ready to come out and experience all the amazing new vehicles and technologies the industry has to offer.”