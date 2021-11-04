UAE at 50: Audi celebrates with special-edition power trio

Audi is marking the UAE’s 50th anniversary with a series of special-edition RS6 Avant, RS7 Sportback and RSQ8 models.

The marketing men and women of the German manufacturer say the fresh faces commemorate five decades of “future-shaping innovation, visionary leadership and extraordinary achievements” in the Emirates.

In line with the half-century theme, only 50 customised units will be available.

The cars have been given a proper makeover to reflect the UAE’s half centenary – each has been fitted out with a luxurious and sporty red and black interior, much-loved by Audi’s design team.

The '50 years' emblem on the door frame

Further in tune with the theme, the vehicles have also been modified to feature a ‘50 years’ emblem in white, red and green on a black background, to represent the country’s flag.

This logo adorns the doors and entry lights, as well as being prominent throughout the cars’ interiors and exteriors.

The manufacturer says the vehicles are the embodiment of the brand’s mission statement of performance with attitude, so what were sporty runners already are now in an extra-sporty guise.

Read more Behold the dashing new 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL

Audi Middle East’s managing director Carsten Bender said: “The UAE has recorded many significant achievements during the past 50 years, which have been marked by hard work, an unwavering commitment to excellence and an incredible amount of progress that has truly united us all.”

The cars are now available for pre-order in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.