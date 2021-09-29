Rolls-Royce gives sneak peek at first electric car: 'the most significant day'

Rolls-Royce is blasting all its horns in unison to announce the fact that it is about to start testing the company’s new electric car, the first vehicle to be free of fossil-fuel power in the British car maker's more-than-100-year history.

Chief executive Torsten Muller-Otvos wasn’t playing down the event, either, speaking as the newbie, known as the Spectre, was partially revealed.

“Today is the most significant day in the history of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars since May 4, 1904,” he said. “On that date, our founding fathers, Charles Rolls and Sir Henry Royce, first met and agreed that they were going to create the best motor car in the world.”

All well and good, but the teaser images the company has released leave much to the imagination, covered, as the vehicle is, in slogans of one kind or another.

The testing will be global, we’re told, and cover 2.5 million kilometres, which is aimed to be a simulation of 400 years of use.

Rolls-Royce has been experimenting with electric powertrains for few years, and the company has produced concept vehicles of this sort before, notably the 102EX in 2011, followed by the 103EX in 2016. The Spectre will be the first available to the public though.

The new vehicle is expected to be launched in 2023. Rolls-Royce plans to have a fully electric fleet by 2030.