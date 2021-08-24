Unique Rolls-Royce duo arrives in the UAE - with two more hot on their wheels

Two bespoke new cars produced by Rolls-Royce have arrived in the UAE but, for the vast majority of us, pictures are the nearest we’ll get to them.

A Phantom Tempus Fugit, one of only 20 examples of its kind, and a specially commissioned Cullinan are the vehicles in question, and they’re soon to be en route to their new owners in Dubai. Both will be unique to the UAE.

The Tempus Fugit has a distinctly stellar aspect to it. Apparently, it takes inspiration from “time, astronomical phenomena and the most accurate clock in the universe, the pulsar star”.

Finished in Rolls-Royce’s Kairos Blue hue, the inside is a mass of fibre optic lighting, visible through hundreds of illuminated perforations.

The gallery housed in the fascia does not feature the traditional clock, a decision, we are told, that signifies the owner’s freedom from time.

The other new entry, the Cullinan, will be a lot easier to spot on the roads, decked out as it is in what the manufacturer calls “Crystal Over Fame Green”.

The inspiration for the dramatic colour scheme apparently comes from the rich variety of flora and fauna that grows within the grounds of the estate that the new owner lives in.

Inside, the car is no less eye-catching with a mix of orange and red stylings, set off with a crown veneer finish.

Two other vehicles are in the pipeline, but Rolls-Royce is being coy about offering a closer look at them.

All we know so far is that they’re Phantoms, with one featuring a “celestial-inspired gallery design”, incorporating “precious metals and captivating stones”. The second is a “soulful and highly personal expression of luxury”, with “white sands exterior coachwork combined with a Havana coachline”.

They both sound like vehicles you’d like to own, but unless you’re the one who commissioned either of them, neither will be available any time soon.

The cost of Covid testing around the world Egypt Dh514 for citizens; Dh865 for tourists Information can be found through VFS Global. Jordan Dh212 Centres include the Speciality Hospital, which now offers drive-through testing. Cambodia Dh478 Travel tests are managed by the Ministry of Health and National Institute of Public Health. Zanzibar AED 295 Zanzibar Public Health Emergency Operations Centre, located within the Lumumba Secondary School compound. Abu Dhabi Dh85 Abu Dhabi’s Seha has test centres throughout the UAE. UK From Dh400 Heathrow Airport now offers drive through and clinic-based testing, starting from Dh400 and up to Dh500 for the PCR test.

The bio Favourite book: Peter Rabbit. I used to read it to my three children and still read it myself. If I am feeling down it brings back good memories. Best thing about your job: Getting to help people. My mum always told me never to pass up an opportunity to do a good deed. Best part of life in the UAE: The weather. The constant sunshine is amazing and there is always something to do, you have so many options when it comes to how to spend your day. Favourite holiday destination: Malaysia. I went there for my honeymoon and ended up volunteering to teach local children for a few hours each day. It is such a special place and I plan to retire there one day.

THE BIO Born: Mukalla, Yemen, 1979 Education: UAE University, Al Ain Family: Married with two daughters: Asayel, 7, and Sara, 6 Favourite piece of music: Horse Dance by Naseer Shamma Favourite book: Science and geology Favourite place to travel to: Washington DC Best advice you’ve ever been given: If you have a dream, you have to believe it, then you will see it.

