While the winner of the F1 Grand Prix season could be decided by a matter of millimetres on Abu Dhabi’s Yas Marina Circuit on Sunday, the race for the most luxurious experience is also down to the fine details.

It could be a better suite, a closer view of the action, the largest balcony, or simply what's on the menu. Words such as "VIP" and "VVIP" may sound a tad nonsensical in the outside world, but within the universe of Formula One racing, a sport once reserved for the wealthy and now a family-friendly juggernaut, some habits die hard.

These terms carry weight, and people are willing to spend a boatload of dirhams for not only for proximity to the racing action, but the chance to mingle with celebrities and industry leaders. As the hip-hop refrain has it, from a genre long linked with all things flashy, there are "levels to this".

Abu Dhabi F1 suites are made for business meetings. Photo: Simon Wilgress-Pipe for The National

One of the first stages of the premium luxury experience is the Paddock Club, which sits directly above the team garages. It's where guests can enjoy a buffet that includes Wagyu beef, oysters and sushi, before going to the balcony that stretches across the starting straight of the Yas Marina Circuit to watch the lightning-quick pit stops of the Formula One teams.

Drift further along the hospitality section and there are those with the green VIP badges who have access to private suites hosted by companies and government agencies. These spaces feel like calm living rooms with coffee tables, couches and broadcast screens showing the racing action.

They can be used to host clients and meetings, which is part of the plan. Each suite has staff outside to maintain privacy.

Some of these rooms belong to racing teams such as McLaren and Ferrari, a place where they can meet potential sponsors, celebrities and the most loyal customers of the brand.

For those who want to experience the action from a distance, there are always the superyachts, some of which are commercial offerings, while others are private.

The National was invited to visit one of the latter, the 65-metre sky blue yacht from Monaco that resembled a floating country club with interiors of oak furniture, creamy couches, a performance space for a string ensemble and European adaptors.

The food, designed by a catering team from France, was also what can be considered “next level”. Who knew that a Wagyu beef slider could be even more indulgent with a strip of foie gras, or that a lobster tartine could be a useful snack to pass the time?

Yachts in Yas Marina during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Fatima Al Marzouqi / The National

Then comes another stretch of exclusivity that money cannot buy. It is the access to the paddock promenade, where team garages and cabanas are, where drivers such as Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton can casually stroll by.

It is mostly surrounded by colleagues and the occasional visiting superstar, such as Sunday’s race-day performer Katy Perry or Thursday’s headliner Benson Boone. These are the true “VVIPs”, who, in a rare touch of restraint, have an orange badge with "Guest" written on it.

Benson Boone and Formula One racer Pierre Gasly in the Paddock. Getty Images

And know who also has that access? The humble international journalists, more than 100 of whom send out frequent dispatches from the nearby media room.

The food in the mess hall may be a tad different – less foie gras, more egg noodles and chicken skewers – but just as delicious and hearty.

However, whether on a superyacht, in a private suite or in the media room, everyone turns toward the same track. For a moment, at least, the levels flatten and the race becomes the only thing that matters.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Turning%20waste%20into%20fuel %3Cp%3EAverage%20amount%20of%20biofuel%20produced%20at%20DIC%20factory%20every%20month%3A%20%3Cstrong%3EApproximately%20106%2C000%20litres%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAmount%20of%20biofuel%20produced%20from%201%20litre%20of%20used%20cooking%20oil%3A%20%3Cstrong%3E920ml%20(92%25)%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ETime%20required%20for%20one%20full%20cycle%20of%20production%20from%20used%20cooking%20oil%20to%20biofuel%3A%20%3Cstrong%3EOne%20day%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EEnergy%20requirements%20for%20one%20cycle%20of%20production%20from%201%2C000%20litres%20of%20used%20cooking%20oil%3A%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3E%E2%96%AA%20Electricity%20-%201.1904%20units%3Cbr%3E%E2%96%AA%20Water-%2031%20litres%3Cbr%3E%E2%96%AA%20Diesel%20%E2%80%93%2026.275%20litres%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Disability on screen Empire — neuromuscular disease myasthenia gravis; bipolar disorder; post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) Rosewood and Transparent — heart issues 24: Legacy — PTSD; Superstore and NCIS: New Orleans — wheelchair-bound Taken and This Is Us — cancer Trial & Error — cognitive disorder prosopagnosia (facial blindness and dyslexia) Grey’s Anatomy — prosthetic leg Scorpion — obsessive compulsive disorder and anxiety Switched at Birth — deafness One Mississippi, Wentworth and Transparent — double mastectomy Dragons — double amputee

If you go... Flying

There is no simple way to get to Punta Arenas from the UAE, with flights from Dubai and Abu Dhabi requiring at least two connections to reach this part of Patagonia. Flights start from about Dh6,250. Touring

Chile Nativo offers the amended Los Dientes trek with expert guides and porters who are met in Puerto Williams on Isla Navarino. The trip starts and ends in Punta Arenas and lasts for six days in total. Prices start from Dh8,795.