Inside F1 Paddock Club, where the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix truly comes alive

A spectacle of speed, strategy and glamour that concludes the Formula 1 season beneath the twilight sky of Yas Marina Circuit, the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is frequently referred to as the jewel in the crown of the motorsport calendar.

For the majority of spectators, the experience is defined by the cheers from the grandstands or the vibrant energy of the Fan Zone.

For a select few, however, the real heart of the event, the intersection of sport and commerce, resides high above the pit lane in the realm of the F1 Paddock Club.

The mass of corporate boxes are not simply viewing platforms, they are the pinnacle of the sport’s hospitality, an ecosystem of entertainment and access that defines the week for attendees from around the world.

It is here that global relationships are forged with the unfettered pulse of the racing beating in the background. The experience begins with the location.

The Paddock Club occupies a privileged position directly above the team garages and pit lane, offering a front-row seat to the most critical moments of the Grand Prix weekend, with spectators having an unparalleled view of the pit stops, pre-race grid preparations and post-race celebrations.

The view is arguably the best on the circuit, stretching across the main start/finish straight.

The view from the club is arguably the best on the circuit. Photo: Simon Wilgress-Pipe for The National

Guests gain access to this rarefied atmosphere across the weekend, entering a world characterised by meticulous service and curated exclusivity.

Inside the Paddock Club, the environment shifts away from the frenetic nature of the track to a sanctuary of finery, despite, admittedly, the roar of the cars on the circuit never being far away.

In the run-up to the Grand Prix weekend, team technicians construct the cars to the beat of high-energy dance music and, as entered the Paddock Club introduces a similar vibe.

That said, one of the core offerings of the experience revolves around world-class catering. Guests indulge in curated food menus prepared by highly-trained chefs, fusing local flavours with global cuisine. This is complemented by an open area should the urge come to venture outside the designated box.

Paddock Club access includes pit lane walks. Photo: Simon Wilgress-Pipe for The National

It’s about more than food and drink though. Paddock Club access includes pit lane walks, which typically occur daily during the weekend. Guests get to stand just inches from the team garages and watch mechanics furiously prepare the cars, offering an unrivalled and intimate view of F1's technical ballet.

While the general Paddock Club area serves as the central hub, much of the weekend's most significant activity takes place in the surrounding corporate boxes.

These air-conditioned, glass-fronted suites are rented out by major global sponsors, automotive partners and multinational corporations to merge the theatre of F1 with business engagement. The areas allow companies to host their most important clients and stakeholders in an environment defined by luxury and privacy.

The pit lane during practice day. Chris Whiteoak / The National

As the sun sets and the floodlights illuminate the track on the final day, the Paddock Club offers a spectacular conclusion to the racing year in year out.

Guests witness the dramatic, often title-deciding race finish, followed by the obligatory track invasion and the spectacular post-race fireworks display.

In Abu Dhabi, the Paddock Club is more than just a hospitality package, it is a meticulously crafted platform fusing adrenaline and elegance, elements that confirm Yas Marina Circuit's position as the ultimate venue for the closure of the F1 season.

Company%20profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Fasset%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2019%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Mohammad%20Raafi%20Hossain%2C%20Daniel%20Ahmed%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFinTech%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInitial%20investment%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%242.45%20million%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECurrent%20number%20of%20staff%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2086%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Pre-series%20B%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Investcorp%2C%20Liberty%20City%20Ventures%2C%20Fatima%20Gobi%20Ventures%2C%20Primal%20Capital%2C%20Wealthwell%20Ventures%2C%20FHS%20Capital%2C%20VN2%20Capital%2C%20local%20family%20offices%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

RACE CARD 6.30pm: Madjani Stakes Group 2 (PA) Dh97,500 (Dirt) 1,900m

7.05pm: Maiden (TB) Dh82,500 (D) 1,400m

7.40pm: Maiden (TB) Dh82,500 (D) 1,600m

8.15pm: Handicap (TB) Dh87,500 (D) 2,200m

8.50pm: Dubai Creek Mile Listed (TB) Dh132,500 (D) 1,600m

9.25pm: Conditions (TB) Dh120,000 (D) 1,900m

10pm: Handicap (TB) Dh92,500 (D) 1,400m

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Kumulus Water Started: 2021 Founders: Iheb Triki and Mohamed Ali Abid Based: Tunisia Sector: Water technology Number of staff: 22 Investment raised: $4 million

Brief scores: Everton 0 Leicester City 1 Vardy 58'

UAE’s revised Cricket World Cup League Two schedule August, 2021: Host - United States; Teams - UAE, United States and Scotland Between September and November, 2021 (dates TBC): Host - Namibia; Teams - Namibia, Oman, UAE December, 2021: Host - UAE; Teams - UAE, Namibia, Oman February, 2022: Hosts - Nepal; Teams - UAE, Nepal, PNG June, 2022: Hosts - Scotland; Teams - UAE, United States, Scotland September, 2022: Hosts - PNG; Teams - UAE, PNG, Nepal February, 2023: Hosts - UAE; Teams - UAE, PNG, Nepal

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ETelr%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDubai%2C%20UAE%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ELaunch%20year%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202014%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E65%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFinTech%20and%20payments%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Enearly%20%2430%20million%20so%20far%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Global state-owned investor ranking by size 1. United States 2. China 3. UAE 4. Japan 5 Norway 6. Canada 7. Singapore 8. Australia 9. Saudi Arabia 10. South Korea

Results 4pm: Maiden (Dirt) Dh165,000 1,600m

Winner: Moshaher, Pat Dobbs (jockey), Doug Watson (trainer). 4.35pm: Handicap (D) Dh165,000 2,200m

Winner: Heraldic, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 5.10pm: Maiden (Turf) Dh165,000 1,600m

Winner: Rua Augusta, Harry Bentley, Ahmad bin Harmash. 5.45pm: Handicap (D) Dh190,000 1,200m

Winner: Private’s Cove, Mickael Barzalona, Sandeep Jadhav. 6.20pm: Handicap (T) Dh190,000 1,600m

Winner: Azmaam, Jim Crowley, Musabah Al Muhairi. 6.55pm: Handicap (D) Dh190,000 1,400m

Winner: Bochart, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 7.30pm: Handicap (T) Dh190,000 2,000m

Winner: Rio Tigre, Mickael Barzalona, Sandeep Jadhav.

RESULT Liverpool 4 Southampton 0

Jota (2', 32')

Thiago (37')

Van Dijk (52') Man of the match: Diogo Jota (Liverpool)

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EKinetic%207%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202018%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Rick%20Parish%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Abu%20Dhabi%2C%20UAE%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Clean%20cooking%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%2410%20million%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Self-funded%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The biog Hobby: "It is not really a hobby but I am very curious person. I love reading and spend hours on research." Favourite author: Malcom Gladwell Favourite travel destination: "Antigua in the Caribbean because I have emotional attachment to it. It is where I got married."