The Miu Miu Literary Club is part of the fashion house's long-standing commitment to the arts. Photo: Miu Miu
The Miu Miu Literary Club is part of the fashion house's long-standing commitment to the arts. Photo: Miu Miu

Lifestyle

Luxury

Enter the world of the Miu Miu Literary Club

As Milan buzzed with design week excess, we found a quiet revolution unfolding behind a neoclassical facade

Sarah Maisey

May 12, 2025