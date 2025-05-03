Young visitors enjoying a book at the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, one of the region’s largest literary events. Ruel Pableo for the The National
From blogs to book prizes: How a new generation is redefining Arabic literature

Authors are blurring genres and experimenting with narrative techniques

Saeed Saeed
May 03, 2025