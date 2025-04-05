The biggest headline so far at Watches & Wonders has come from Rolex, unveiling the Oyster Perpetual Land-Dweller, its first entirely new model line since 2012. Photo: Rolex
Watches and Wonders 2025: The biggest new releases at the world's largest watch fair

From the first all-new Rolex since 2012 to Cartier's 1920s inspired Tank a Guichets, there's a lot to take in

Byron James
April 05, 2025