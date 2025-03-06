The Casablanca autumn/winter 2025/2026 collection was inspired by Japan. AFP
The Casablanca autumn/winter 2025/2026 collection was inspired by Japan. AFP

Lifestyle

Luxury

Casablanca brings playfulness and Japanese kawaii culture to Paris Fashion Week for autumn/winter 2025

North African designer also delved into tailoring for a more mature approach

Sarah Maisey

March 06, 2025